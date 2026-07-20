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    Honoring History and Partnership in Pian di Novello

    Honoring History and Partnership in Pian di Novello

    Photo By Chiara Mattirolo | The local community and military representatives gathered in the Pistoia Mountains for...... read more read more

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2026

    Story by Chiara Mattirolo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Today, U.S. military personnel joined the community of Pian di Novello in commemorating the liberation of the village, honoring the courage and sacrifice of all who lost their lives during World War II—Allied service members, Italians, and partisans.
    Representing the U.S. military were personnel from the U.S. Air Force 731st Ammunition Squadron, the U.S.Army Garrison, Italy, Darby Military Community, and the 405th Army Field Support Battalion. Their participation reflected the enduring commitment to remembering the shared history and partnership between the United States and Italy.
    Timothy Andersen, Deputy Garrison Manager, delivered a commemorative address, emphasizing the importance of preserving the legacy of those who fought for freedom and the responsibility of future generations to carry those lessons forward.
    Also in attendance were Councilor Lorenzo Ferrari, representing the Mayor of Abetone Cutigliano, and Anna Buonomini, President of the Pistoia Mountain Partisan Association.
    Together, the speakers underscored the importance of preserving historical memory and learning from the past while continuing to uphold the enduring values of democracy, freedom, unity, and peace.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 08:19
    Story ID: 570848
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0

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    Honoring History and Partnership in Pian di Novello
    Honoring History and Partnership in Pian di Novello
    Honoring History and Partnership in Pian di Novello

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