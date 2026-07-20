Marines Assist Okinawan Man Following Assault at Naminoue Beach

Photo By Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana | From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Zachary Leewe, Pfc. Marvin Bousy, and Lance Cpl. Braeden Martinez, all bulk fuel specialists with Bulk Fuel Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, pose after receiving Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals and challenge coins in recognition for their bystander intervention actions at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, on July 23, 2026. On July 5, the Marines were on liberty at Naminoue Beach when they intervened in an assault between two civilians, rendering medical aid to the victim and preventing further violent actions from occurring until local police arrived on the scene. see less | View Image Page

Three U.S. Marines assigned to 9th Engineer Support Battalion on Camp Hansen came to the aid of an Okinawan man who was assaulted at Naminoue Beach in Naha on July 5, rendering first aid until Japanese police and emergency medical personnel arrived.

Lance Cpl. Braeden Martinez, Lance Cpl. Zachary Leewi, and Pfc. Marvin Bousy were approaching the beach with friends when they saw one man repeatedly assaulting another. Recognizing the victim was in distress, the Marines immediately moved to intervene. Their presence caused the aggressor to back away, allowing the Marines to separate the two men without using physical force. While one member of the group contacted Japanese emergency services, the others focused on caring for the victim.

"We didn't even have to put our hands on him," Martinez said. "We told him to back away, then focused on helping the injured man until police and emergency medical personnel arrived." While creating space and keeping everyone else safe, the Marines improvised first aid by using the victim's torn shirt to help control bleeding from injuries to his head. They provided water, kept him calm, and moved him a safe distance from the aggressor while waiting for first responders.

As they cared for the victim, the Marines observed the aggressor attempting to take the injured man's belongings. When Japanese police arrived, the Marines directed officers to the suspect while continuing to care for the victim.

"When something needs to happen, somebody has to step up," Leewi said. "I'm glad we were there to help. I hope people know that doing the right thing, even in difficult situations, can make a difference."

For Bousy, the experience reinforced a lesson that extends beyond military service.

"This experience taught me to always do the right thing," Bousy said. "It's better to be a leader than a follower. When someone needs help, you should be willing to step forward."

For the three Marines, the incident was simply an opportunity to help someone in need. Their actions reflect the professionalism, compassion, and sound that strengthen the longstanding partnership between U.S. Marines and the people of Okinawa.

"The relationship between III Marine Expeditionary Force and the people of Okinawa is founded on decades of partnership, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to one another," said Brig. Gen. Christopher Haar, commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group. "The actions of these Marines remind us that our responsibility extends beyond the installation gates. They responded with courage, compassion, and sound judgment to help a member of our community in need, reflecting the values we strive to uphold every day. I am incredibly proud of how they represented 3rd Marine Logistics Group, the United States Marine Corps, and our enduring partnership with the people of Okinawa."

Please direct inquiries or engagement requests to 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG) Communication Strategy and Operations (COMMSTRAT) Director, Capt. Alessandro Rossi (mailto:Alessandro.a.rossi@usmc.mil)