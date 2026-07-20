Marines Assist Okinawan Man Following Assault at Naminoue Beach

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From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Zachary Leewe, Pfc. Marvin Bousy, and Lance Cpl. Braeden Martinez, all bulk fuel specialists with Bulk Fuel Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, pose after receiving Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals and challenge coins in recognition for their bystander intervention actions at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, on July 23, 2026. On July 5, the Marines were on liberty at Naminoue Beach when they intervened in an assault between two civilians, rendering medical aid to the victim and preventing further violent actions from occurring until local police arrived on the scene.