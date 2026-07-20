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    Marines Assist Okinawan Man Following Assault at Naminoue Beach

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    Marines Assist Okinawan Man Following Assault at Naminoue Beach

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.22.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Zachary Leewe, Pfc. Marvin Bousy, and Lance Cpl. Braeden Martinez, all bulk fuel specialists with Bulk Fuel Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, pose after receiving Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals and challenge coins in recognition for their bystander intervention actions at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, on July 23, 2026. On July 5, the Marines were on liberty at Naminoue Beach when they intervened in an assault between two civilians, rendering medical aid to the victim and preventing further violent actions from occurring until local police arrived on the scene.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 01:47
    Photo ID: 9834733
    VIRIN: 260723-M-NM862-1111
    Resolution: 7759x5175
    Size: 10.8 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Marines Assist Okinawan Man Following Assault at Naminoue Beach, by Cpl Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    III MEF
    Bystander Intervention
    Okinawa
    Japan

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