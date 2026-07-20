From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Zachary Leewe, Pfc. Marvin Bousy, and Lance Cpl. Braeden Martinez, all bulk fuel specialists with Bulk Fuel Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, pose after receiving Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals and challenge coins in recognition for their bystander intervention actions at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, on July 23, 2026. On July 5, the Marines were on liberty at Naminoue Beach when they intervened in an assault between two civilians, rendering medical aid to the victim and preventing further violent actions from occurring until local police arrived on the scene.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 01:47
|Photo ID:
|9834733
|VIRIN:
|260723-M-NM862-1111
|Resolution:
|7759x5175
|Size:
|10.8 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines Assist Okinawan Man Following Assault at Naminoue Beach, by Cpl Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marines Assist Okinawan Man Following Assault at Naminoue Beach
No keywords found.