Picatinny Arsenal welcomes new garrison commander during change of command ceremony

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. — Soldiers, civilian employees, community leaders and distinguished guests gathered at Picatinny Arsenal on July 22 to witness the official transfer of responsibility during a change of command ceremony, marking the transition from Lt. Col. Craig A. Bonham II to Lt. Col. John A. Meier as garrison commander.



The change of command ceremony, a long-standing Army tradition, symbolizes the formal transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability from one commander to another. The passing of the organizational colors signifies the continuity of leadership and the enduring commitment to the Army mission.



Hosted by Jason Condrey, Director, U.S. Army Installation Management Command – Sustainment, the ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of the outgoing commander while welcoming new leadership to the installation responsible for supporting thousands of Soldiers, families, retirees and civilian employees.



During his two-year tenure, Bonham led the garrison through a series of unprecedented challenges that tested the installation's resilience and strengthened partnerships across the surrounding community.



Among the most significant events were repeated unauthorized drone incursions over and near the installation, incidents that drew national and international media attention and required close coordination among federal, state and local agencies to enhance security and protect personnel and critical infrastructure.



“Craig led from the front during the Arsenal’s response to numerous unidentified unmanned aerial system incursions into the installation’s airspace,” Condrey said as he delivered remarks about Bonham’s tenure as garrison commander.



“That sound and timely leadership in reacting to that potential threat and leading the organization through an effective response was impressive. The integration of local, state, and federal authorities in terms of resources and information sharing, and then of course, fostering the installation to respond to the rapid receipt and fielding of advanced equipment to counter those types of threats. I would say your professional and confident approach helped navigate this installation through a significant challenge,” Condrey said.



The garrison also responded to the emergence of massive sinkholes along the nearby Route 80 Interstate, a critical transportation corridor serving the installation and surrounding region. The highway closures and traffic disruptions affected daily commutes for Soldiers, civilian employees and local residents for several months, requiring continuous coordination with transportation officials, emergency responders and local governments to minimize impacts on mission readiness and installation access.



“When two catastrophic sinkholes impacted both military and civilian population, Craig took immediate action, worked tirelessly with community partners, and the state of New Jersey, providing resources and essential relief to the residents of Rockaway, Dover, and other neighboring areas,” Condrey stated.



Despite those challenges, the garrison maintained uninterrupted support to tenant organizations while continuing to deliver essential services across the installation. Leaders credited the workforce's adaptability and commitment for sustaining operations during periods of heightened public attention and logistical disruption.



Reflecting on his command, Bonham thanked the Soldiers, civilians and community partners whose dedication enabled the garrison to overcome extraordinary circumstances.



"To Team Picatinny, thank you for the honor of a lifetime,” Bonham said. “It has truly been a great privilege and honor to serve as garrison commander.”



In addition to managing crisis response efforts, the garrison continued to advance installation modernization initiatives, improve quality-of-life programs for Soldiers and families, and strengthen relationships with neighboring communities and government agencies.



As the incoming garrison commander, Meier pledged to build upon that foundation while continuing to deliver safe, secure and reliable installation services.



"To the Picatinny team, my initial observations are that you are an incredibly professional and impressive team, Meier said after taking command of the garrison. “You have an excellent reputation. Even before I got here, and from what I have seen, that is true and maybe even in some cases falls well short of what I’ve seen. So continue the excellent work and I’m really fortunate to be part of Team Picatinny.”

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