NEXCOM Helps Military Families Prepare for Back-to-School Season

Photo By Josie Anderson | Two Navy Exchange (NEX) staff members assist a young boy and his mother at a Back-to-School Fashion Show model check-in table at a Navy Exchange location. A sign on the yellow-draped table reads 'Back to School Fashion Show Models Check-In Here.' Behind the table, a wall display features a quote attributed to George Washington reading 'As certain as that night succeeds the day, that without a decisive naval force we can have definitive, everything and glorious,' alongside a '/HERITAGE' banner bearing an image of an American flag. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Josie Anderson | Two Navy Exchange (NEX) staff members assist a young boy and his mother at a...... read more read more

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is the one-stop shop to help military families prepare for the new school year, offering savings, services, programs and resources for students of all ages.

At NEX locations worldwide, authorized shoppers can find budget-friendly school supplies, backpacks, clothing, shoes and dorm essentials in one convenient location. NEX shoppers always receive tax-free savings, no need to wait for the designated back-to-school tax-free weekends that are offered in some states.

In addition to savings on clothing and school supplies, families can also take advantage of extra savings on children’s haircuts and eyewear at participating NEX locations.

“Back-to-school looks different for every military family, whether they are getting a little one ready for their first day of school or sending a student off to college,” said Rich Honiball, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, NEXCOM. “Our goal is to make that transition a little easier by bringing together the savings, products, services and resources families need. The NEX is their benefit, and we want them to take full advantage of everything it offers.”

Helping military families save is a year-round commitment at the NEX. In 2025, NEX generated $2.3 billion in sales and provided tax-free shopping to authorized patrons. These results generated $28.2 million in dividends for Navy Morale, Welfare and Recreation programs, scheduled for distribution in fiscal year 2027. Shoppers can also take advantage of the NEX Low Price Promise, which matches qualifying competitors’ prices on identical merchandise in accordance with the NEX price-match policy.

Throughout the back-to-school season, NEX locations will offer value savings on supplies and classroom essentials, along with events and services to help families prepare for the new school year. The popular NEX Water Bottle Giveaway returns Aug. 1, while select NEX locations will host back-to-school fashion show featuring local teachers and students. For more information on upcoming events, visit the Waves of Gratitude at https://www.mynavyexchange.com/wavesofgratitude.

NEXCOM support for students also extends beyond the sales floor. The NEX Student Meal Program provides nutritious meals to eligible students at participating Department of War Education Activity schools overseas. Families can apply for free or reduced-price meals based on eligibility requirements. For more information, visit https://www.mynavyexchange.com/studentmealprogram/.

Through the NEX NextGen Scholars Program, eligible students can compete for scholarships by demonstrating academic achievement and community involvement. The program recognizes and supports the next generation of military-connected students. Nearly $900,000 in savings bonds and monetary awards have been awarded to over 450 students since the program’s inception in 1997. Visit https://www.mynavyexchange.com/nextgen for more information.

The NEX is also serving as a collection site for Operation Homefront’s ‘Back-to-school Brigade’ supply drive at NEX Norfolk, NEX Oceana and NEX Little Creek, Virginia; NEX New London, Connecticut; NEX Patuxent River, NEX Bethesda and NEX Annapolis, Maryland; NEX Jacksonville, NEX Mayport and NEX Pensacola, Florida; NEX Memphis, Tennessee; NEX North Island, NEX San Diego, NEX Port Hueneme and NEX Lemoore, California; NEX Whidbey Island and NEX Bangor, Washington; and NEX Pearl Harbor. All donated school supplies will be given to local military families.

For more information about NEXCOM’s back-to-school programs, events and savings, customers should visit their local NEX or myNavyExchange.com.

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The Navy Exchange Service Command enables warfighter readiness and strengthens Navy quality of life. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. As further sustainment to Sailors and their families, 100% of the command’s earnings are directed to Navy quality-of-life programs, amounting to over $3.8 billion since 1946. NEXCOM’s enduring mission and lines of effort serve as a critical resource and a vital capability within the Naval Supply Systems Command Enterprise.