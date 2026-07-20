ADFSD Inducts 2026 Hall of Fame Members

Photo By Dani Johnson | Advanced Individual Training 92R Parachute Rigger Soldiers recite the Rigger Pledge during the 2026 Quartermaster Parachute Rigger Hall of Fame ceremony July 26 at Lewi Auditorium, Fort Lee, Virginia. The U.S. Army Quartermaster Aerial Delivery and Field Services Department inducted nine individuals into the Hall of Fame. (U.S. Army photo by Dani Johnson) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – U.S. Army Quartermaster Aerial Delivery and Field Services Department inducted nine individuals into the 2026 Quartermaster Parachute Rigger Hall of Fame July 27 in a ceremony at Lewi Auditorium, Fort Lee, Virginia.

“In a profession where trust is measured in lives, these inductees have proven that 'I will be sure always' is more than just a pledge—it is the uncompromising standard that secures the future of the airborne warfighter,” said Jason Hanifin, ADFSD director and host of the ceremony. “They did not just manage aerial delivery; they engineered the trust that allows our forces to drop into the unknown with absolute confidence.”

The Quartermaster Parachute Rigger Hall of Fame (formerly the Rigger Warrant Officer Hall of Fame) was established Nov. 19, 1976. This change opened the doors to all parachute riggers and not just Warrant Officers (including Active Duty, Army National Guard, Army Reserves, Joint Force parachute riggers, Department of Defense civilians, Non-Commission Officers, Officers).

Induction into the Hall of Fame is considered the highest recognition amongst the parachute rigger community. This recognition is established to identify individuals who have made significant contributions to the parachute rigger field and/or recognized by acts of heroism in combat.

Inductees for 2026 are:

First Sgt. (Retired) Ronnie A. Brinn’s illustrious career began after nine years as a Communications Technician when he voluntarily retrained as a Parachute Rigger, dedicating the next 16 years of military service, and 14 more as a civilian, to the aerial delivery community. As an instructor at Fort Lee, he trained hundreds of parachute riggers. As a senior instructor and writer, he updated the Slingload Course with changes still in use today, cementing his impact on rigger doctrine. Upon retiring in 2010, Brinn continued his service as a civilian senior Air Force rigger. In this role, he has rigged over 11,500 heavy platforms and CDS bundles and assisted in qualifying over 5,000 aircrew members, demonstrating a lifetime of commitment to the rigger profession.

First Sgt. (Retired) Herschel L. Gillins exemplified the essence of the professional non-commissioned officer throughout his 32 years of dedicated service. His five successful tours as a first sergeant are a testament to his profound dedication and drive for excellence in the Airborne community. His impact on the Rigger profession is defined by direct contributions to foundational procedures and advanced systems. As a 'Black Hat' at the U.S. Army Jumpmaster School, he was a key contributor and tester for writing the C-17 Jumpmaster procedures. His leadership was forged in the most demanding environments. Just 11 days after 9/11, he deployed to lead a platoon for immediate contingency missions. He served as a platoon sergeant for quick reaction forces in Iraq and supported combat operations in Afghanistan, always living by his creed to 'make it happen no matter what.' From packing over 10,000 malfunction-free parachutes at Fort Benning to serving as the second Black Jumpmaster Instructor in history and U.S. Pacific Command airdrop enlisted advisor, his career has been one of constant impact.

Maj. (Retired) Andrew J. (AJ) Kozar Jr. was nominated by Chief Warrant Officer 4 Eric McPherson. In a career spanning 30 years of combined federal service, Kozar distinguished himself, culminating as the Army’s driving force for modernizing the aerial delivery portfolio. His most profound impact came after his active-duty retirement as the cargo aerial delivery developer for U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and Army Futures Command. He was the focal point responsible for expertly processing every major cargo aerial delivery program through the complex Joint Capability Integration Development System. His leadership was directly responsible for landmark modernization milestones, including the successful fielding of the Dual Row Airdrop System, Advanced Low-Velocity Airdrop System, Extraction Parachute Jettison System, and G-15 and G-16 cargo parachutes, fundamentally reshaping the tools available to the Rigger community.

Command Sgt. Maj. (Retired) Angelo Lindsey’s distinguished 21-year career is a hallmark of professionalism, defined by his mastery of every facet of the rigger profession, from repairing canopy on the pack line to writing the doctrine that governs the force. Lindsey’s most enduring legacy is his direct impact on the technical manuals used by every rigger. As a Test NCO for the Airborne Special Operations Test and Evaluation Directorate, he personally tested new parachute and airdrop equipment. He spearheaded the operational evaluation for the C-17 aircraft, including mannequin drops, heavy loads from 60,000 to 110,000 pounds, and Military Free Fall and Static Line certifications. His intricate involvement led to the finalized publication of approved airdrop rigging procedures in the Army’s official technical manuals. His leadership translated to readiness at the highest levels.

Sgt. Maj. Lester C. McLaney was a pioneering U.S. Army Parachute Rigger whose career was foundational to establishing early airborne doctrine, testing, and sustainment. In June 1940, he volunteered for the Provisional Test Platoon, a hand-selected group of Soldiers who proved the feasibility of parachute infantry and whose hazardous service was commended by the War Department. Holding a historic place in the airborne community, his Parachute Rigger certification is the oldest on record seen by the department. McLaney Drop Zone on Fort Lee is named after him. This recognition is given posthumously.

Sgt. 1st Class (Retired) Sammy J. Patrick was nominated by Chief Warrant Officer 5 (Retired) Cortez Frazier. In a remarkable career spanning 44 years of combined federal service, including 24 years on active duty and 20 as a Department of the Army Civilian, Patrick became a pillar of the Aerial Delivery community through his technical mastery and profound dedication. A master of his craft who completed over 2,500 jumps. Patrick’s legacy is defined not only by the advanced systems he helped field but by the generations of parachute riggers he trained and inspired. His work has left an indelible legacy on the safety, readiness, and capability of the entire Airborne force.

Chief Warrant Officer 5 (Retired) Michael A. Rich served with distinction for over 40 years in the U.S. Army as a parachute rigger and airdrop systems technician. His exceptional career culminated as the first-ever Command Chief Warrant Officer for the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne). His expert planning resulted in over 700 U.S. Jumpmasters training with foreign partners and over 11,000 U.S. Airborne personnel being trained throughout his tenure. Rich’s influence extended across the entire force. As the senior advisor for Airborne operations for the U.S. Army Reserve, his work directly improved integration, policy, and safety standards with the Reserve and Active component. He established the Army Reserve Airborne Safety, Evaluation, and Equipment Committee and was instrumental in creating new Active/Guard Reserve positions to spearhead airborne oversight.

Col. (Retired) David L. Shaw was commissioned in March 1970, COL Shaw served with distinction for 26 years, making significant contributions to the airborne and airdrop communities. As Commander of the 600th Quartermaster Company, the only active-duty Quartermaster Airdrop Equipment Repair and Supply Company at the time, he drew on his Vietnam combat experience to lead mission-focused training. Under his command, the unit eliminated the airdrop equipment repair backlog for the 82nd Airborne Division and XVIII Airborne Corps, significantly improving combat readiness. During Operation JUST CAUSE in 1989, his detailed planning ensured critical airborne sustainment was in place from the first hour of the invasion.

Chief Warrant Officer 4 (Retired) Paul J. Yarnell’s 35 years of distinguished service across the U.S. Marine Corps and Army National Guard are a testament to his exceptional technical expertise and unwavering dedication to the Airborne community. His commitment to the Rigger profession is uniquely profound. After serving in the Marine Corps and joining the Army National Guard, he voluntarily took a reduction in rank from staff sergeant to specialist in 2001 simply to earn the title of Parachute Rigger. Yarnell transformed Army doctrine by developing decentralized aerial delivery operations, allowing units to conduct independent rigging and airdrop missions. His expertise was sought nationally by the Natick Research, Development, and Engineering Center to advance system development for the aerial delivery community.

Since the hall of fame's inception 114 individuals have been recognized for making significant contributions to the aerial delivery fields overall history and traditions of the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps.