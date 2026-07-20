Regimental Spotlight: Cpl. Wilson Shines as Project Dynamis Subject Matter Expert at SLTE 4-26.

Photo By Lance Cpl. Carla Perez Ramirez | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ashton T. Wilson, a native of Missouri and a network administrator with Headquarters Company, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, explains equipment to Maj. Gen. Robert B. Brodie, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing as part of Service Level Training Exercise 4-26 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 23, 2026. Wilson was highlighted in a regimental shoutout for his recent performance implementing the MAGTF Command and Control Prototype version 2 and 3 across 2nd Marines. SLTE 4-26 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated MAGTF across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carla Perez Ramirez) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – U.S. Marine Corporal Ashton Wilson, a native of Missouri and a Network Administrator with 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, is recognized in the Regimental Spotlight for the 2nd Regimental Combat Team (RCT-2) conducting Service Level Training Exercise 4-26 (SLTE 4-26). Wilson, whose typical duties require deploying tactical networks while maintaining and incorporating various IP technologies, has provided invaluable expertise to the regiment in employing the Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Command and Control (C2) Prototype (MCP) version 2 and 3 for SLTE 4-26. Tasked to be the MCP subject matter expert on behalf of the communications section of 2nd Marine Regiment, he has deftly led the efforts to implement this technology across the regiment.

“Cpl. Wilson has led the charge in spearheading the implementation of Project Dynamis technologies across the Regiment, Division, and [Second] Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF),” said Major Peikoszsokoloski, the 2nd Marine Regiment Communications Officer. “Since November, Cpl. Wilson has worked with multiple agencies such as Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity (MCTSSA), Marine Corps Warfighting Lab (MCWL), Naval Information Warfare Systems Command Atlantic (NIWC), and outside vendors to learn and network a total of (10) pieces of new technology.”

In the months leading up to SLTE 4- 26, Wilson supported the Marine Corps’ Service-level Project Dynamis to help implement the MCPv3 and Menace-X into the Marine Corps Tactical Network. Project Dynamis is one of the Marine Corps’ newest initiatives, designed to prioritize and accelerate the deployment of advanced technologies to enable AI-powered decision advantage at the tactical edge. To gain a better understanding of this enterprise-level challenge, Wilson attended a number of Project Dynamis-affiliated exercises, including Systems of Systems Naval Integration, and the Army’s Exercise Ivy Sting. He also visited MCWL in Quantico, Virginia. The knowledge he gained allowed him to develop a plan, with help from MCTSSA and II MEF, for the network engineering of new technology on numerous platforms.

“The countless hours that he has put in to increase the functionality and effectiveness of warfighting at the Regiment will pay dividends in the real-world scenarios that we are preparing to encounter in the near future,” Peikoszsokoloski said.

Wilson’s hard work allowed him to establish RCT-2’s networks and instruct subordinate battalions on proper implementation and troubleshooting. In the short time since stepping on deck at Twentynine Palms, he has set the regiment up for success as they push deeper into the realistic training of SLTE 4-26.