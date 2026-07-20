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    FRCSW Industrial Engineering Technology Team Earns Award

    FRCSW Industrial Engineering Team Earns Award

    Photo By Michael A Furlano | In April 2026, then Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) Commanding Officer, CAPT...... read more read more

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Story by Michael A Furlano 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    In April 2026, then Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) Commanding Officer, CAPT Luis “Rick” Rivera presented challenge coins to the Industrial Engineering Technology (IET) Components Team in recognition of a major milestone for the LM2500 Single Shank Turbine (SST) engine program. Over the course of a rigorous month, the team updated more than 900 component routes for the SST. (read about the LM2500 program here).

    The milestone achievement is expected to save the LM2500 Production team roughly 200 hours of labor per engine and significantly reduce rework by standardizing a new cleaning process across these routes. Congratulations to initiative leads Branden Van Esch and Mark Anzaldua, alongside team members Rayson Retener, Chris Perez, Roy Layug, and Rob Lindberg for driving this critical project over the finish line!

    FRCSW Employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness!

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.24.2026 15:23
    Story ID: 570699
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, FRCSW Industrial Engineering Technology Team Earns Award, by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FRCSW Industrial Engineering Team Earns Award

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