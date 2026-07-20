National Guard supports wildfire suppression efforts from the Midwest to West Coast

Photo By Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust | A U.S. Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade transports water in a Bambi Bucket over wildfires in Northern Minnesota, July 15, 2026. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency on July 12, activating the Minnesota National Guard to support civil authorities with aerial wildfire suppression operations. This joint Army and Air National Guard response showcases the state's readiness to protect life, preserve property, and support Minnesota communities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust) see less | View Image Page

National Guard units from across the country are supporting wildfire suppression operations in multiple states, providing aerial firefighting aircraft, helicopters and personnel to assist civil authorities as wildfire activity continues across the western United States.

More than 160 Soldiers and Airmen from the Wyoming, California, Colorado, Minnesota, Nebraska and Washington National Guards have responded in the past month, demonstrating the Guard’s ability to rapidly provide aviation assets, specialized firefighting capabilities and personnel to support state and local agencies during the nation’s wildfire season.

“The National Guard is the most capable and experienced disaster response force in the nation,” said U.S. Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, adding that partnerships and strong relationships with state and local authorities are the keys to success.

In California, the California Air National Guard’s 146th Airlift Wing and Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing were mobilized to support aerial firefighting operations on July 13. While the 153rd flew to San Bernardino, California, the 146th headed to Santa Maria, California, where its crews supported wildfire suppression operations for three days before being relieved by the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 302nd Airlift Wing, from Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.

The handoff between the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve was driven by their unique aerial firefighting equipment, the Modular Airborne Firefighting System, known as MAFFS. The system is a portable fire-retardant delivery system that can be inserted into C-130 Hercules aircraft, converting them into airtankers without structural modification.

While the U.S. Forest Service owns the MAFFS equipment, airlift wings provide the aircraft into which the systems are installed, as well as the flight crews and maintenance and support personnel to fly the missions. Only four U.S. military airlift wings are equipped to operate MAFFS, and three are the Air National Guard units.

Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing is among them. Airmen and two C-130s, one configured with MAFFS, were activated to support wildland firefighting operations in the western United States July 13. In a single drop lasting less than 10 seconds, the airtanker can discharge up to 3,000 gallons of fire suppression material or water across a quarter-mile line.

“This is one of the most visible and rewarding missions we perform,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Randi Carpenter, a navigator with the 153rd Airlift Wing serving as mission commander for the activation. “Our crews understand that every drop they make helps a firefighter on the ground, and they take that responsibility seriously.”

In the Midwest, more aerial wildfire suppression assistance was needed after it was reported that 17 wildfires had started. Minnesota Army National Guard Soldiers and Airmen were activated to protect lives, prevent damage and help Minnesota agencies respond, according to Gov. Tim Walz’s Executive Order 26-08. In support of that effort, the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade deployed one CH-47 Chinook and four UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, crews, and support personnel to fight the fast moving and rapidly shifting fires.

Meanwhile, in Colorado, as the Aspen Acres fires burned in Pueblo, more than 80 Colorado Army National Guard members took over for the Colorado State Patrol in staffing traffic control points, freeing the officers to resume their patrols and conduct roaming patrols within the affected burn areas, according to Colorado State Patrol Capt. Carrie Jackson.

“When the local resources are taxed beyond their ability to supply, we have to reach out to our partners for help,” Jackson said. “I could not do this without them [the National Guard].”