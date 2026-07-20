New Commandant for QMS

Photo By RYAN SHARP | Col. Stacy Moore-Callaway accepts the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps and Quartermaster...... read more read more Photo By RYAN SHARP | Col. Stacy Moore-Callaway accepts the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps and Quartermaster School flag from U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command Commanding General Sean Davis during a ceremony July 23 at Mullins Auditorium on Fort Lee, Va. Moore-Callaway is the 61st Commandant for the school and corps. She previously served as the commander of the 407th Army Field Support Brigade, Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Sharp see less | View Image Page

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A new chapter began for the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps and Quartermaster School July 23 as Col. Stacy Moore-Callaway officially assumed command during a ceremony held at Mullins Auditorium on Fort Lee, Virginia.



“Today we are gaining a leader with a profound strategic vision and tireless dedication to the mission,” said U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command Commanding General Sean Davis. “Our Quartermasters ensure the logistical needs of the force are met, enabling seamless operations and mission success. They embody the essence of adaptability, efficiency, and resilience.”



The Quartermaster Corps ensures soldiers have everything they need to fight and win—from food and fuel to supply chain systems and water purification.



Moore-Callaway brings proven operational excellence to this vital training ground, previously serving as the commander of the 407th Army Field Support Brigade out of Fort Hood, Texas.



“Becoming the 61st Commandant of the Quartermaster Corps is a profound honor,” said Moore-Callaway. “This team will shape the future of Sustainment; our Quartermaster Corps leads the way in innovation through dynamic instruction and collaboration that will produce the equipment and processes that will give our Soldiers the edge on the battlefield. I am excited to join the team.”



In her new post, Moore-Callaway takes the helm to train, educate, and develop the next generation of quartermaster professionals.