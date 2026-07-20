(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    ACC-DTA ANNOUNCEMENT OPPORTUNITY FOR INDUSTRY: Area of Interest (AoI): Phase II: TIGER Readiness

    ACC-DTA OPPORTUNITY FOR INDUSTRY Area of Interest (AoI): Phase II: TIGER Readiness

    Photo By Deanne Mazzola | ACC-DTA OPPORTUNITY FOR INDUSTRY Area of Interest (AoI): Phase II: TIGER Readiness... read more read more

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2026

    Story by Deanne Mazzola 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    ACC-DTA ANNOUNCEMENT OPPORTUNITY FOR INDUSTRY: Area of Interest (AoI): Phase II: TIGER Readiness

    Agency: Department of the Army Program: Integrated Logistics Support Center (ILSC) and Capability Program Executive (CPE) Ground Platform: Abrams Main Battle Tank – Total Integrated Engine Revitalization (TIGER) of the Automotive Gas Turbine (AGT) 1500 Engine

    Background and Phase II Objectives Following the successful completion of the TIGER Hackathon Industry Day and the initial review of the Technical Data Packages (TDP), the Government is initiating Phase II this AoI. Vendors have now physically inspected the AGT 1500 engine and some components, engaged with subject matter experts, and identified the specific critical and single-source components they are interested in manufacturing or supplying.

    The objective of Phase II is to move from capability assessment to actionable execution. The Government requires detailed, time-bound production roadmaps, technical execution strategies, and clear commercial/qualification metrics from vendors for their down-selected components.

    For further details regarding this opportunity, please visit: https://sam.gov/workspace/contract/opp/22e8d3613d36466091de9b5cfbcb8558/view

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 10:58
    Story ID: 570576
    Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 51
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC-DTA ANNOUNCEMENT OPPORTUNITY FOR INDUSTRY: Area of Interest (AoI): Phase II: TIGER Readiness, by Deanne Mazzola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    ACC-DTA OPPORTUNITY FOR INDUSTRY Area of Interest (AoI): Phase II: TIGER Readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Integrated Logistics Support Center
    Ground Vehicle Systems Center
    army-contracting-command
    accdta
    army-contracting-command-detroit-arsenal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version