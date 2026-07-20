ACC-DTA OPPORTUNITY FOR INDUSTRY Area of Interest (AoI): Phase II: TIGER Readiness

Date Taken: 07.23.2026 Date Posted: 07.23.2026 11:18 Photo ID: 9827261 VIRIN: 260723-O-AG337-3590 Resolution: 5000x2625 Size: 2.51 MB Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MICHIGAN, US

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