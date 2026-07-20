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    ACC-DTA OPPORTUNITY FOR INDUSTRY Area of Interest (AoI): Phase II: TIGER Readiness

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    ACC-DTA OPPORTUNITY FOR INDUSTRY Area of Interest (AoI): Phase II: TIGER Readiness

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2026

    Photo by Deanne Mazzola 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    ACC-DTA OPPORTUNITY FOR INDUSTRY Area of Interest (AoI): Phase II: TIGER Readiness

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 11:18
    Photo ID: 9827261
    VIRIN: 260723-O-AG337-3590
    Resolution: 5000x2625
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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