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    Combined Presence and Partnership in the Arctic

    Combined Presence and Partnership in the Arctic

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Christopher Chen | From left, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Storis (WAGB 21), USCGC Fir (WLB 213), USCGC Munro...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Story by Staff Sgt. Christopher Chen 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska— In support of the enduring Operation TUNDRA MERLIN, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755), USCGC Storis (WAGB 21), and USCGC Fir (WLB 213) conducted a combined sail in the Bering Sea alongside Royal Canadian Navy HMCS Max Bernays, reinforcing the maritime partnership between our two nations on July 21, 2026.

    Through a series of rigorous training drills and collaborative exercises, crews of Munro, Storis, Fir, and Max Bernays sharpened their combined interoperability, showcasing a strong, united presence in the Arctic. This combined sail directly supports Operation TUNDRA MERLIN, which is designed to expand combined capabilities across the land, sea, air, and space domains to achieve complete multi-domain awareness in the Arctic.

    By aligning force postures, the United States and Canada improve regional security and expand combined interoperability. This relationship ensures both forces are seamlessly prepared to contribute to shared continental defense responsibilities and detect, deter, disrupt and defeat potential threats from all approaches in the Alaskan Theater of Operations. Combined sails ensure the Bering Sea remains safe and secure, and ships of both nations are prepared to defend North American sovereignty.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 19:07
    Story ID: 570545
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 35
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Presence and Partnership in the Arctic, by SSgt Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Combined Presence and Partnership in the Arctic
    Combined Presence and Partnership in the Arctic
    Combined Presence and Partnership in the Arctic
    Combined Presence and Partnership in the Arctic
    Combined Presence and Partnership in the Arctic
    Combined Presence and Partnership in the Arctic
    Combined Presence and Partnership in the Arctic

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    TAGS

    NORTHCOM: NORAD
    Royal Canadian Navy
    ALCOM
    Alaska
    USCG Arctic District
    Operation TUNDRA MERLIN

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