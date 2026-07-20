Army breaks ground on state-of-the-art ammunition plant in Iowa

Photo By Eric Kowal | MIDDLETOWN, Iowa – On July 15, the U.S. Army marked a significant milestone in its modernization efforts by breaking ground on a new 155mm ammunition production facility at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant (IAAAP). U.S. Army photo see less | View Image Page

Photo By Eric Kowal | MIDDLETOWN, Iowa – On July 15, the U.S. Army marked a significant milestone in its...... read more read more

by Michael Chambers

MIDDLETOWN, Iowa – On July 15, the U.S. Army marked a significant milestone in its modernization efforts by breaking ground on a new 155mm ammunition production facility at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant (IAAAP).

The ceremony, attended by local officials and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, officially launched the construction of the Future Artillery Complex (FAC), a multi-million-dollar expansion and modernization of the Army’s artillery production industrial base.

The project will replace the plant's current WWII-era M795 artillery production line, which is nearing the end of its operational life despite numerous upgrades over the years. The FAC is central to the Army's strategy to enhance its industrial base and ensure a resilient supply of its cornerstone artillery munitions for decades to come.

Designed in collaboration with the U.S. Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command’s (DEVCOM) Armaments Center and prime contractor MSM North America, the complex is engineered for maximum flexibility and efficiency.

Once complete, it will provide the warfighter with a production line capable of:

Producing a versatile suite of 155mm round types.

Scaling operations to meet both surge-level wartime demands and lower minimum sustaining rates.

Operating with greater efficiency to optimize resources.

The new facility represents a critical investment in the future of U.S. artillery. It will combine advanced automation with tried and tested processes, equipment and modern safety standards to provide a scalable and robust production capability to support the nation's defense.

“Throughout our nation's history, America's military strength has always depended on America's industrial strength. IAAAP has been central to our nation’s ammunition production since 1941, and this new facility builds on that proud and historic legacy,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Schneider, Portfolio Acquisition Executive Agile Sustainment and Ammunition and Commanding General of Picatinny Arsenal, NJ. “We are not simply modernizing another manufacturing facility. We are strengthening America's defense industrial base, increasing our nation's readiness, and making a lasting investment in national security.”

The new Future Artillery Complex at IAAAP represents a generational leap in the Army's manufacturing capabilities. Spanning 201.6 acres and encompassing 13 buildings with 123,200 square feet of operational space, the facility is designed for end-to-end production of 155 mm melt-pour ammunition variants.

At its core, the facility will leverage advanced manufacturing principles to include "smart factory" approaches that are flexible, efficient, and safe.

Key features include:

Full-Spectrum Production: The complex will handle all aspects of munition creation, from component and sub-component assembly to energetic loading, projectile conditioning, and final packaging.

The complex will handle all aspects of munition creation, from component and sub-component assembly to energetic loading, projectile conditioning, and final packaging. Digital Integration: Advanced digital technologies will be woven into every facet of production, enabling seamless data exchange and real-time monitoring.

Advanced digital technologies will be woven into every facet of production, enabling seamless data exchange and real-time monitoring. Intelligent Automation:Automation will be heavily utilized to enhance safety, particularly in energetic operations, while boosting efficiency and throughput.

Crucially, its modern design allows production to be scaled to meet the evolving needs of the Army. This enhanced capacity will significantly bolster the total 155mm munitions stockpile, ensuring the Army maintains its readiness and ability to serve as a credible deterrent to would-be adversaries.

“Today's achievement also demonstrates the tremendous potential and synergy when government, industry, and local communities work together. No single organization builds national security alone,” said Schneider. “It requires committed public servants, visionary industry leaders, dedicated contractors, state and local officials, educators who prepare tomorrow's workforce, and communities like this one that understand the value of investing in America's future.”

This initiative is led by the Portfolio Management Executive for Ammunition and Energetics and the DEVCOM Armaments Center, both headquartered at Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey. Together, they are responsible for developing, procuring, and fielding the cutting-edge armaments that ensure the modernization and overmatch of the Army and its allies.