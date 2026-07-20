Missouri National Guard hosts Panamanian ambassador and defense attaché

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Saunders | Missouri National Guard leaders welcomed Panama’s ambassador to the United States, José Miguel Alemán Healy, and Commissioner Edgar Pitti Valdés, defense and security attaché to the Embassy of Panama, during an official visit to the Missouri Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City, Missouri, on July 15, 2026. The engagement provided an opportunity to discuss continued cooperation and shared priorities while celebrating 30 years of partnership between the Missouri National Guard and Panama through the Department of War State Partnership Program. see less | View Image Page

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Leaders from the Missouri National Guard welcomed Panama’s ambassador to the United States, José Miguel Alemán Healy, along with Commissioner Edgar Pitti Valdés, the defense and security attaché from the Embassy of Panama, during an official visit to Jefferson City, Missouri, on July 15, 2026.

The visit included a luncheon at the Missouri Governor's Mansion hosted by First Lady Claudia Kehoe, a tour of the Museum of Missouri Military History to highlight the shared history between MONG and Panama, and a briefing on the current status and future priorities of the State Partnership Program between Panama and the Missouri National Guard, hosted by the Adjutant General at MONG Joint Force Headquarters.

The State Partnership Program is a Department of War security cooperation initiative that is administered by the National Guard Bureau. The program pairs National Guard states with the armed forces or disaster response agencies of partner nations to support long-term security cooperation. Rather than focusing on individual events, the program builds relationships through regular exchanges, training, and senior-leader meetings.

The MONG and Panama established their partnership through the SPP in 1996. Since then, service members and public security professionals from both partners have participated in numerous subject-matter exchanges annually, with the goal of strengthening professional relationships, increasing readiness and sharing expertise in areas of mutual interest.

“The partnership between the Missouri National Guard and Panama has thrived for three decades because it delivers meaningful value to both organizations,” said U.S. Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Charles Hausman, Adjutant General of the Missouri National Guard. “By sharing subject matter expertise and fostering professional relationships, we are better prepared to meet common challenges. We remain committed to building on that foundation in the years ahead.”

"Visiting the Missouri National Guard reinforced the strong partnership between Missouri and Panama, built on mutual trust, friendship, and cooperation,” said Ambassador Alemán. “Geographically distant, Missouri and Panama are united by their strategic roles in logistics and transportation. I leave Jefferson City and the Great State of Missouri, grateful for the warm welcome and confident that our partnership will continue to grow."

These activities enable Soldiers and Airmen to exchange professional knowledge with Panamanian counterparts, learn from diverse operational experiences, and strengthen their ability to work with multinational partners. Throughout the partnership, MONG and Panama have conducted exchanges on emergency preparedness, disaster response, medicine, leadership development, logistics, and public affairs. Each engagement helps participants identify shared challenges, compare procedures, and develop practical solutions that benefit both organizations.

The partnership reflects the National Guard’s community-based structure. Guard members contribute both military experience and knowledge from their civilian professions and community service. This combination provides a strong foundation for exchanges with partner nations and helps sustain long-term relationships. Meetings between senior leaders are essential to maintaining a strong long-term partnership. They provide opportunities to review past activities, discuss shared goals, and identify areas for future exchanges. These conversations ensure activities remain valuable for both partners.

"For decades, this relationship has contributed to the professional development of Panama’s security forces through training, education, and knowledge exchange,” said Commissioner Patti. “I sincerely appreciate the warm hospitality and reaffirm our commitment to further strengthening this strategic alliance through continued cooperation, interoperability, and our shared dedication to the security and well-being of our nations."

The Missouri-Panama partnership has endured leadership changes and evolving security challenges through consistent interaction and professional trust. Relationships built during exchanges improve communication and create opportunities for ongoing cooperation.

For the past 30 years, MONG and Panama have both remained committed to building on the shared experience gained since 1996. Future engagements will continue to focus on professional development, shared learning, and enduring relationships.