Scout Jamboree, W.Va. Guard Joint Task Force, finalize incident management coordination before opening day

Photo By Staff Sgt. Zoe Morris | Military and civilian organizations are working together to support Scouting America’s 2026 National Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia. The partnership includes the West Virginia Army and Air National Guard, Connecticut Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, West Virginia Emergency Management Division, West Virginia State Police, and numerous local, state and federal agencies. Through coordinated planning, communications, logistics, medical support, public safety, emergency management and other mission capabilities, participating organizations are helping provide a safe, secure and successful event for Scouts, volunteers and visitors. This whole-of-government and community partnership demonstrates the value of interagency cooperation while supporting youth development, public service and national preparedness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Morris) see less | View Image Page

With Scouts arriving in less than 48 hours, National Jamboree 2026 staff, volunteers, and partner agencies are refining plans, rehearsing procedures, and putting faces to names after more than two years of planning for the Scouting America event held at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, West Virginia.

On Sunday evening, July 19, 2026, jamboree volunteer Chair Glenn Ault and jamboree director Bill Beaumont joined West Virginia National Guard Col. Robert Kincaid, dual status commander of Joint Task Force-NSJ, in welcoming first responders, health professionals, security specialists, local fire departments, and more, to a final briefing focused on incident command.

“I want to thank all of you who have worked side-by-side for the last year and a half to make this event possible,” said Ault. “I want to thank all of those who are dedicating and volunteering your time and your talents to help keep us safe, secure and out of harm's way.”

“The ten thousand participants that are going to appear here on Wednesday and the kids running around everywhere, they will not fully appreciate what you do for them,” Ault said. “They will not understand, but we know, and we want to say thank you.”

Military and civilian organizations are working together to support Scouting America’s 2026 National Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia. The partnership includes the West Virginia Army and Air National Guard, Connecticut Army and Air National Guard, West Virginia Emergency Management Division, West Virginia State Police, Mount Hope Fire Department, Jan-Care, Health Net, FEMA Region 3, Civil Air Patrol, Department of Highways, Department of Health and Human Services, and the State Emergency Operations Center, among others.

Through coordinated planning, communications, logistics, medical support, public safety, emergency management and other mission capabilities, participating organizations are helping provide a safe, secure and successful event for Scouts, volunteers and visitors. This whole-of-government and community partnership demonstrates the value of interagency cooperation while supporting youth development, public service and national preparedness.

“It's all about service, and it's all about enabling,” said Kincaid. “For us, what could be a greater connection back to the community and this country than being able to serve the young men and women that will be on the ground here?”

“At the end of the day, it’s communication and collaboration that solve problems,” said Kincaid, “and I really appreciate the hard work (from everyone). It's an honor to be here with all of you.”