Canadian Consul General Visits Vandenberg to Strengthen U.S.- Canada Space Partnerships

Photo By Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma | U.S. Space Force Col. Justin M. Overmyer, third from left, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander for operations, and members of the Canadian Consulate General in Los Angeles delegation pose for a photo at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 16, 2026. From left are Amara Booth, political and economic policy officer; Jonathan Ruta, political and economic policy chief; Overmyer; Sylvie Bédard, consul general; Michael Willmott, consul and trade commissioner; and Sameer Ahmed, consul and trade commissioner. The engagement supported continued dialogue and cooperation between U.S. and Canadian partners involved in national security and space operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Olya Houtsma) see less | View Image Page

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — Sylvie Bédard, Canada’s Consul General in Los Angeles, visited Vandenberg Space Force Base July 16 and 17 to observe the installation’s launch operations and reinforce the U.S.-Canada commitment to advancing security and cooperation in the space domain.

During the two-day visit, Bédard met with Space Launch Delta 30 leadership to learn how Vandenberg supports national security, civil and commercial space launches. She also observed the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 1 Transport Layer E mission, toured Space Launch Complex 2, and received mission briefings on the installation’s role in delivering assured access to space.

Following their visit with SLD30, the Canadian delegation met with leadership at Space Forces-Space and the Combined Joint Force Space Component Command.

Royal Canadian Air Force Maj. Gen. Kyle Paul, deputy CJFSC commander welcomed the delegation and briefed them on Canada’s contributions to the Combined Space Operations Center.

The CSpOC is one of five S4S command centers which executes global space operations on behalf of U.S. Space Command. The center's 24/7 mission relies heavily on allied integration. Canadian personnel are embedded within the center as exchange officers, working with their U.S., Australian, and British counterparts to coordinate space operations.

The visit reinforced the enduring partnership between the United States and Canada and highlighted continued collaboration to strengthen allied readiness, enhance combined space operations and promote a safe, secure and stable space domain.