Army & Air Force Exchange Service Celebrates 131 Years of Serving Those Who Serve

Photo By Teonja Tatum | For 131 years, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has served those who serve, delivering tax-free savings, trusted brands and critical support to the military community. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Teonja Tatum | For 131 years, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has served those who serve,...... read more read more

DALLAS – For 131 years, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has served those who serve, delivering tax-free savings, trusted brands and critical support to the military community https://flic.kr/p/2sqvBBZ).

Established on July 25, 1895, under War Department General Orders No. 46, the Exchange was created to protect Soldiers from predatory merchants. Today, that mission endures as the Exchange ensures Soldiers, Airmen and Guardians have access to the goods and services they need, no matter where they serve.

In recent years, the Exchange has expanded its customer base, welcoming all Veterans to tax-free shopping at ShopMyExchange.com and service-connected disabled Veterans to in-store privileges. Department of War and Coast Guard civilians who hold Common Access Cards can shop in-store and online too.

The Exchange’s We Go Where You Go promise delivers these savings and services worldwide through department stores, malls, Express convenience stores, name‑brand restaurants, the MILITARY STAR card and a wide range of support offerings. The Exchange goes where conventional retailers can’t—or won’t.

It matters where the military community shops as 100% of earnings are reinvested in the military community. In 2025, shopping the Exchange delivered $307 million for the Services’ Quality-of-Life programs, with $2.4 billion generated in the last 10 years.

“The Exchange is a critical lifelong benefit for the military community,” said Exchange Director/CEO Brad Bingham. “The team is always seeking ways to improve, keeping the benefit strong for generations to come.”

To learn more about shopping benefits, visit ShopMyExchange.com/vets.

Facebook-friendly version: For 131 years, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has proudly served our nation’s heroes around the world. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-3gB

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Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providingvalued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 60th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In 2025, the Exchange generated $307 million for military Quality-of-Life programs. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has returned $2.4 billion to military communities. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of War and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com orfollow us at https://x.com/shopmyexchange.

Media Notes:

For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Teonja Tatum, 214-312-6514 or tatumte@aafes.com.

Follow the Exchange: Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange X: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange Instagram: @shopmyexchange