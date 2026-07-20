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    Corps of Engineers selects Hastings, Minnesota, resident for national award

    Corps of Engineers selects Hastings, Minnesota, resident for national award

    Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters selected Aaron Mikonowicz, St. Paul...... read more read more

    HASTINGS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Story by Elizabeth Stoeckmann 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters selected Aaron Mikonowicz, St. Paul District senior landscape architect and Hastings, Minnesota, resident, as its 2026 recipient of the Landscape Architect of the Year.

    Each year, USACE recognizes employees and teams' contributions of excellence in performance, leadership, professional development and community support throughout the fields of engineering and construction. This award focuses on landscape architecture, site design, technical leadership and mentorship.

    Mikonowicz was honored for his work in delivering complex projects, including the Fargo-Moorhead Metro Diversion Flood Risk Management Project (FMM), the Lower American River C3B Project and the Sny Magill Effigy Mound Protection Project.

    As lead site designer for the Fargo-Moorhead diversion project’s Red River Structure, Mikonowicz resolved critical construction challenges through innovative problem-solving and interdisciplinary coordination.

    “Through technical expertise, quality reviews, mentorship of emerging professionals and leadership within the landscape architecture community of practice, Mikonowicz has strengthened the profession and advanced the USACE mission,” said Renee McGarvey, Mikonowicz’s supervisor

    Mikonowicz has been with the St. Paul District since 2007. He holds a master’s degree in landscape architecture from the University of Minnesota.

    The St. Paul District serves the American public in the areas of environmental enhancement, navigation, flood risk management, water and wetlands regulation, recreation and disaster response. Our employees work at 49 sites in five Upper Midwest states.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 06:57
    Story ID: 570475
    Location: HASTINGS, MINNESOTA, US
    Hometown: HASTINGS, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    Leadership
    USACE
    Engineer & Construction award
    Landscape Architect of the Year

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