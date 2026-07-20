The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters selected Aaron Mikonowicz, St. Paul District senior landscape architect and Hastings, Minnesota, resident, as its 2026 recipient of the Landscape Architect of the Year.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 06:57
|Photo ID:
|9824129
|VIRIN:
|170327-A-AP582-2616
|Resolution:
|2074x2592
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|HASTINGS, MINNESOTA, US
|Hometown:
|HASTINGS, MINNESOTA, US
|Web Views:
|5
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|0
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Corps of Engineers selects Hastings, Minnesota, resident for national award
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