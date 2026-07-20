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    Corps of Engineers selects Hastings, Minnesota, resident for national award

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    Corps of Engineers selects Hastings, Minnesota, resident for national award

    HASTINGS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters selected Aaron Mikonowicz, St. Paul District senior landscape architect and Hastings, Minnesota, resident, as its 2026 recipient of the Landscape Architect of the Year.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2017
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 06:57
    Photo ID: 9824129
    VIRIN: 170327-A-AP582-2616
    Resolution: 2074x2592
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: HASTINGS, MINNESOTA, US
    Hometown: HASTINGS, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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