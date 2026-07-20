Pipeline removal begins at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (July 21, 2026)– Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill (NCTF-RH) began pipeline removal operations at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in June. Removal of the pipes, which measure approximately 10 miles in total length, is a key milestone in the process in the permanent closure of the facility. To ensure safe handling, the pipeline will be cut into approximately 6,000 sections, with each piece measuring a maximum of nine-and-a-half feet long, along with the removal of 60 attached valves.Once cut, pipe sections will be safely transported out of the facility and shipped to the continental United States for recycling.Pipeline removal is anticipated to be complete in 2028. “Up until now, NCTF-RH has been working to clean each pipe with a process called ‘pigging’ to ensure that each pipe is free of any residual fuel and ready for cutting and removal,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Francisco Barreto, director of facilities and operations for NCTF-RH. “There are many moving parts in the pipeline removal process, and we want to ensure that the work is completed safely.” Pipeline cutting and removal is the third step in the four-step process that includes preparation, draining and cleaning, cutting and removing, and transporting and recycling. The cleaning or pigging process, named for the squealing sound heard during cleaning, was completed in early June. This successfully removed 2,532 gallons of residual fuel and officially closed out step two. During pigging, a pipe-sized foam cylinder is pushed or pulled through the pipes to collect liquid or debris, which is then captured, containerized, and safely shipped to a facility for proper disposal. Throughout the process, secondary containment and other mitigation measures are in place to prevent any spills or leaks from reaching the environment. “Removal of the pipelines from the Red Hill tunnels marks a significant milestone in the NCTF-RH mission,” said U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Lester Ortiz, deputy commander for NCTF-RH. “Every section of pipe we remove is a tangible step and visible demonstration of our continued commitment to the people of Hawaii to safely and deliberately close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.” NCTF-RH continues to operate under the strict oversight of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Hawaii Department of Health. The pipeline removal operations are being conducted in accordance with regulator-approved plans, ensuring all activities meet stringent state and federal environmental standards. NCTF-RH is committed to working with all government agencies and community stakeholders to safely and deliberately close the RHBFSF underground storage tanks and associated piping system, conduct long-term environmental remediation, and ensure continued access to safe drinking water in compliance with all federal, state, and local laws, policies, and regulations. For more information about NCTF-RH, visit https://www.navyclosuretaskforce.navy.mil/ or download our free mobile app by searching for “NCTF-Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store. For imagery, video and other digital media please visit our DVIDS site here: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NCTF-RH. SAFE. DELIBERATE. ENGAGED. COMMITTED. -NCTF-RH -