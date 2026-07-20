Robotic Servicing of Geosynchronous Satellites Launches into Orbit

Photo By Emily Winget | The Robotic Servicing of Geosynchronous Satellite (RSGS) payload, on board SpaceLogistic’s, a Northrop Grumman company, Mission Robotic Vehicle (MRV), launches from the U.S. Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., July 21, 2026 . RSGS is the first privately owned, operational robotic in-space servicing mission that extends the life and resilience of satellites in geosynchronous orbit (GEO) through on-orbit servicing. (U.S. Navy photo by Sarah Peterson) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Emily Winget | The Robotic Servicing of Geosynchronous Satellite (RSGS) payload, on board...... read more read more

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla. – The Robotic Servicing of Geosynchronous Satellite (RSGS) payload, on board SpaceLogistic’s Mission Robotic Vehicle (MRV) has successfully launched from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral U.S. Space Force Station atabout 5:15 pm onJuly 21, 2026. It is the first privately owned, operational robotic in-space servicing mission that extends the life and resilience of satellites in geosynchronous orbit (GEO) through on-orbit servicing.

Funded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the RSGS payload is designed and developed by the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL). The payload is integrated on the Mission Robotic Vehicle (MRV) spacecraft, developed by SpaceLogitistics, a Northrop Grumman company, and was launched onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The highly dexterous robotic servicing system will transit to GEO paving the way for a new commercial market that will enhance the resilience and sustainability of both commercial and U.S. Government space assets.

This transformative new space capability is a product of over 20 years of research and development at NRL.

“The successful launch of the RSGS payload provides the Department of War with a critical capability to maintain and sustain vital space infrastructure at operational scale,” said NRL Commanding Officer Capt. Randy Cruz. “Extending the lifespan of our orbital assets ensures continuous mission readiness and enhances the overall resilience of U.S. space infrastructure.”

A New Era of Space Resilience

Geosynchronous orbit, located approximately 22,000 miles above Earth, houses critical communications, meteorology, and national security satellites, but is slowly becoming crowded with decommissioned unmanned spacecraft. The technical challenge of servicing satellites that lack custom servicing interfaces, has prevented anomaly resolution, upgrades, or repairs of malfunctioning satellites.

“RSGS is designed to permanently change this ‘launch-and-abandon’ archetype,” said Acting Director of NRL Naval Center of Space Technology, Bernard Kelm. “The RSGS program shifts this paradigm by enabling on-orbit interventions, including inspections, mechanical anomaly resolution, satellite relocation and upgrades.”

Mission Scope and Technical Capabilities

Even fully functional satellites are often decommissioned early simply because of limitations, such as running out of fuel or carrying obsolete payloads. To address this, RSGS provides the MRV with:

Dual Robotic Manipulator Arms : Built with seven high-strength, high-performance joints and a specialized tool drive, each arm can accommodate multiple interchangeable satellite-servicing tools. MRV will also use the arms to install Mission Extension Pods (MEPs), i.e., propulsion "jet packs" to extend the operational life of existing GEO satellites by six or more years.

: Built with seven high-strength, high-performance joints and a specialized tool drive, each arm can accommodate multiple interchangeable satellite-servicing tools. MRV will also use the arms to install Mission Extension Pods (MEPs), i.e., propulsion "jet packs" to extend the operational life of existing GEO satellites by six or more years. Interchangeable Tools & Cameras : A suite of modular tools, sensors, and advanced lighting is designed for delicate mechanical interventions.

: A suite of modular tools, sensors, and advanced lighting is designed for delicate mechanical interventions. Advanced Avionics & Flight Software: Autonomous controls running flight-safe software will execute close-proximity operations safely.

“Transitioning twenty years of rigorous robotics research into a deployable orbital system demonstrates NRL’s ability to transition laboratory science to operational scale,” said Dr. Bruce Danly, NRL Director of Research. “This launch proves our capacity to field complex systems that address immediate national security requirements in the space domain.”

The Orbiting Mechanic

The RSGS payload will function as a robotic “mechanic” capable of grappling, in-flight resupply, orbital adjustments and more, for critical commercial, civil and national security satellites.

The Journey to GEO

The MRV utilizes electric propulsion for efficiency and will take roughly one year to reach its final operational position in GEO to begin proximity demonstrations.

To ensure survival through launch stresses and the harsh environment of space, the robotic payload and integrated spacecraft underwent rigorous testing. This included launch vibration stress simulations, electromagnetic compatibility testing, and extreme thermal-vacuum exposures at NRL's specialized facilities.

[Embed the NRL testing video]

Bridging Government Innovation and Commercial Capabilities

A government-private partnership forms the foundation of the RSGS program. NRL and DARPA led the development of robotic servicing suite and the integration of the flight robotic payload elements. DARPA is partnered with SpaceLogistics, a Northrop Grumman company, who provided the spacecraft bus, managed the launch, and will operate the integrated spacecraft. In exchange, SpaceLogistics will have the ability to use the robotic payload to provide commercial servicing once on orbit. NASA is providing their support leveraging their long history in both crewed and un-crewed space operations.

“This milestone is a testament to the power of collaborative engineering across the government, military, and commercial sectors,” Kelm said. “Bringing a capability of this scale to orbit requires a unified team. We deeply appreciate the shared expertise and dedication of our partners at DARPA, SpaceLogistics, and NASA. By combining NRL's decades of space robotics research with commercial spacecraft and launch capabilities, we have created a rapid, scalable pathway to field next-generation space logistics for both national security and civil space missions.”