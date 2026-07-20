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    RSGS Launch

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    RSGS Launch

    CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Emily Winget 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    The Robotic Servicing of Geosynchronous Satellite (RSGS) payload, on board SpaceLogistic’s, a Northrop Grumman company, Mission Robotic Vehicle (MRV), launches from the U.S. Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., July 21, 2026 . RSGS is the first privately owned, operational robotic in-space servicing mission that extends the life and resilience of satellites in geosynchronous orbit (GEO) through on-orbit servicing. (U.S. Navy photo by Sarah Peterson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 19:02
    Photo ID: 9823577
    VIRIN: 260721-N-CZ309-1002
    Resolution: 7643x5095
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, RSGS Launch, by Emily Winget, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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