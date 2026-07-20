RSGS Launch

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The Robotic Servicing of Geosynchronous Satellite (RSGS) payload, on board SpaceLogistic’s, a Northrop Grumman company, Mission Robotic Vehicle (MRV), launches from the U.S. Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., July 21, 2026 . RSGS is the first privately owned, operational robotic in-space servicing mission that extends the life and resilience of satellites in geosynchronous orbit (GEO) through on-orbit servicing. (U.S. Navy photo by Sarah Peterson)