RSGS Launch

The Robotic Servicing of Geosynchronous Satellite (RSGS) payload, on board SpaceLogistic’s, a Northrop Grumman company, Mission Robotic Vehicle (MRV), launches from the U.S. Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., July 21, 2026 . RSGS is the first privately owned, operational robotic in-space servicing mission that extends the life and resilience of satellites in geosynchronous orbit (GEO) through on-orbit servicing. (U.S. Navy photo by Sarah Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 19:02
|Photo ID:
|9823577
|VIRIN:
|260721-N-CZ309-1002
|Resolution:
|7643x5095
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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Robotic Servicing of Geosynchronous Satellites Launches into Orbit
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