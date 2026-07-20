(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Munson Army Health Center Open House: Discover Your Medical Home at Fort Leavenworth

    Munson Army Health Center Open House: Discover Your Medical Home at Fort Leavenworth

    Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center team members support a rock painting station during Kid...... read more read more

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Story by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Munson Army Health Center Open House: Discover Your Medical Home at Fort Leavenworth

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas -- Whether you're new to Fort Leavenworth or have been part of our community for years, we invite you to join us for the Munson Army Health Center Open House, Wednesday, Aug. 12.

    Stop by anytime from 1 to 3 p.m. to meet the healthcare professionals who support Soldiers, families, retirees and other eligible beneficiaries. Learn about the many services available to help you stay healthy, mission ready and informed.

    What to Expect · Meet members of our healthcare team · Learn about primary care and specialty services · Visit departments throughout the health center and learn more about services offered · Explore the Armed Forces Wellness Center and its no-cost wellness services · Learn how to access appointments, pharmacy services like ScriptCenter, Q-Anywhere, walk-in services, MHS GENESIS, referrals management and other resources. · Fort Leavenworth EMS, Army Community Services EFMP and FAP, Tri-West and other partners will be present to talk about their services · Ask questions and connect with staff in a relaxed, family-friendly environment · Visit the Java Café, featuring hot and iced coffees, pizza, sandwiches and more.

    Whether you're trying to establish care at your new assignment, find your way around the health center, learn about available programs, or simply meet the people who care for our community, this is a great opportunity to get acquainted with Munson Army Health Center.

    Date: August 12, 2026 Time: 1-3 p.m.

    Location: Munson Army Health Center, 550 Pope Ave. Fort Leavenworth, Kansas

    We look forward to welcoming you and helping you make the most of your military healthcare benefits.

    Learn more about health services on Fort Leavenworth at munson.tricare.mil

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 12:45
    Story ID: 570405
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Munson Army Health Center Open House: Discover Your Medical Home at Fort Leavenworth, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Munson Army Health Center Open House: Discover Your Medical Home at Fort Leavenworth

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    community outreach
    Fort Leavenworth
    Health and wellness
    Munson Army Health Center
    TRICARE Defense Health Agency
    Military families

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version