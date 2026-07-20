Munson Army Health Center Open House: Discover Your Medical Home at Fort Leavenworth

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center team members support a rock painting station during Kid Fest, April 11 on Fort Leavenworth. Team Munson will offer family friendly activities again, Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. during an open house intended to help new members of the Fort Leavenworth community learn more about services available from Munson Army Health Center. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas -- Whether you're new to Fort Leavenworth or have been part of our community for years, we invite you to join us for the Munson Army Health Center Open House, Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Stop by anytime from 1 to 3 p.m. to meet the healthcare professionals who support Soldiers, families, retirees and other eligible beneficiaries. Learn about the many services available to help you stay healthy, mission ready and informed.

What to Expect · Meet members of our healthcare team · Learn about primary care and specialty services · Visit departments throughout the health center and learn more about services offered · Explore the Armed Forces Wellness Center and its no-cost wellness services · Learn how to access appointments, pharmacy services like ScriptCenter, Q-Anywhere, walk-in services, MHS GENESIS, referrals management and other resources. · Fort Leavenworth EMS, Army Community Services EFMP and FAP, Tri-West and other partners will be present to talk about their services · Ask questions and connect with staff in a relaxed, family-friendly environment · Visit the Java Café, featuring hot and iced coffees, pizza, sandwiches and more.

Whether you're trying to establish care at your new assignment, find your way around the health center, learn about available programs, or simply meet the people who care for our community, this is a great opportunity to get acquainted with Munson Army Health Center.

Date: August 12, 2026 Time: 1-3 p.m.

Location: Munson Army Health Center, 550 Pope Ave. Fort Leavenworth, Kansas

We look forward to welcoming you and helping you make the most of your military healthcare benefits.

Learn more about health services on Fort Leavenworth at munson.tricare.mil