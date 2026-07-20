Munson Army Health Center Open House: Discover Your Medical Home at Fort Leavenworth

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Munson Army Health Center team members support a rock painting station during Kid Fest, April 11 on Fort Leavenworth. Team Munson will offer family friendly activities again, Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. during an open house intended to help new members of the Fort Leavenworth community learn more about services available from Munson Army Health Center.