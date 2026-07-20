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    Munson Army Health Center Open House: Discover Your Medical Home at Fort Leavenworth

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    Munson Army Health Center Open House: Discover Your Medical Home at Fort Leavenworth

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Munson Army Health Center team members support a rock painting station during Kid Fest, April 11 on Fort Leavenworth. Team Munson will offer family friendly activities again, Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. during an open house intended to help new members of the Fort Leavenworth community learn more about services available from Munson Army Health Center.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 12:45
    Photo ID: 9822633
    VIRIN: 260411-O-OT285-7914
    Resolution: 2027x1622
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Munson Army Health Center Open House: Discover Your Medical Home at Fort Leavenworth, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Health and wellness
    TRICARE beneficiaries
    Command and General Staff College CGSC
    best hometown in the army

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