Helping Military Families Prepare for the New School Year

Photo By Shanita Dorsey | Members of the Kenner Army Health Clinic Pediatrics team pose for a group photo. As the new school year approaches, the team is committed to helping military families prepare by ensuring children receive the care they need for a healthy and successful start to the school year. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Shanita Dorsey | Members of the Kenner Army Health Clinic Pediatrics team pose for a group photo. As...... read more read more

As summer winds down, military families are preparing for another busy school year. From shopping for school supplies to organizing schedules, there are plenty of items to check off before students head back to the classroom.

One task that shouldn't wait is scheduling school health appointments. Taking care of school physicals and immunizations early can help families avoid the back-to-school rush and prevent last-minute delays before the first day of school.

At Kenner Army Health Clinic, the Pediatrics team is already preparing to help military families get ready for the new school year.

"Routine vaccinations keep children healthy, in school and ready to learn," said Mrs. Stephanie Beaufort-Jefferson, Clinical Nurse Officer In Charge, Pediatrics. "Vaccines support all children's health by reducing the spread of disease. Unfortunately, each year, some students miss the first day of school because they have not received the required vaccines."

Families who are new to Virginia should take time to review the Commonwealth's immunization requirements before school begins.

Children entering kindergarten must receive vaccines for DTaP, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, MMR, Varicella and Polio.

Students entering seventh grade are required to receive Tdap, Meningococcal ACWY and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines, while 12th graders must receive a Meningococcal ACWY booster on or after their 16th birthday.

Parents may also be surprised to learn that a new school physical is not required for students moving from middle school to high school—or transferring schools—within the same Virginia school district.

To help families prepare, Kenner Army Health Clinic will host its Pediatrics Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, July 25, and Saturday, Aug. 15.

The events are by appointment only and give families an opportunity to complete school physicals, receive required immunizations and ask questions before the school year begins.

The Pediatrics team is committed to helping every child start the school year healthy and prepared. Families can schedule an appointment for the Back-to-School Bash by calling the Kenner Army Health Clinic Appointment Line at 1-866-533-5242.