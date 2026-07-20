Equipped with CBRN IEW Capabilities, National Guard Secures Multiple U.S. Stadiums During 2026 World Cup

Courtesy Photo | The Unified Command Suite (UCS) is one JPM CBRN Integrated Early Warning capability used by the National Guard Civil Support Teams to secure mega-events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Illustration by Justin Ritmiller, JPM CBRN Integrated Early Warnings see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | The Unified Command Suite (UCS) is one JPM CBRN Integrated Early Warning capability...... read more read more

More than five million fans were expected to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches hosted across eleven stadiums within the United States, shattering previous attendance records.

Because the tournament was so geographically vast – with events held in Los Angeles and Seattle to Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Boston – security at the World Cup was a collaborative, layered operation supported by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation and hundreds of state and local agencies.

Supporting those agencies were the National Guard Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Teams (WMD-CST), standing ready to rapidly deploy and respond to domestic chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) and high-yield explosive incidents.

With the mission of identifying, assessing and responding to CBRN threats at an incident site, the WMD-CSTs operate a unique equipment set including capabilities managed by the Capability Program Executive for CBRN Defense’s (CPE CBRND) Joint Project Manager for CBRN Integrated Early Warning (JPM CBRN IEW):

Analytical Laboratory Suite (ALS): Mobile laboratory system with a large shelter and workspace, upgraded software and threat databases to analyze CB agents, informing incident commanders with field-confirmatory identification.

Mobile laboratory system with a large shelter and workspace, upgraded software and threat databases to analyze CB agents, informing incident commanders with field-confirmatory identification. Unified Command Suite (UCS): Fully integrated mobile communications platform for secure, continuous, reliable, short- and long-range communications between the WMD-CST, lateral/higher-echelon civilian and military operational commanders, and incident command posts, enabling commanders to better assess an incident scene, advise responders and access critical reach-back capability for timely, informed and decisive response.

Fully integrated mobile communications platform for secure, continuous, reliable, short- and long-range communications between the WMD-CST, lateral/higher-echelon civilian and military operational commanders, and incident command posts, enabling commanders to better assess an incident scene, advise responders and access critical reach-back capability for timely, informed and decisive response. CBRN Support to Command and Control (CSC2): Overarching system-of-systems software that provides for the interoperability and integration of CBRN and non-CBRN sensors and data to achieve needed situational awareness and understanding, including shaping and prevention, CBRN hazard and attack analysis, network integration and decision support.

In the event of a CBRN incident during the World Cup, UCS and CSC2 would have provided shared situational understanding and communications with federal and local authorities on daily data management, including real-time sensor data and, if needed, threat modeling to all required federal, state and local partner agencies. Additionally, the WMD-CSTs had the ALS on stand-by to provide onsite field-confirmatory threat identification in response to any suspicious activity.

Article written by Karen Danfelt, JPM CBRN Integrated Early Warning