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    Equipped with CBRN IEW Capabilities, National Guard Secures Multiple U.S. Stadiums During 2026 World Cup

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    Equipped with CBRN IEW Capabilities, National Guard Secures Multiple U.S. Stadiums During 2026 World Cup

    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND)

    The Unified Command Suite (UCS) is one JPM CBRN Integrated Early Warning capability used by the National Guard Civil Support Teams to secure mega-events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Illustration by Justin Ritmiller, JPM CBRN Integrated Early Warnings

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 12:15
    Photo ID: 9820498
    VIRIN: 260720-D-D0472-8364
    Resolution: 623x351
    Size: 88.7 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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