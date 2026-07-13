The Unified Command Suite (UCS) is one JPM CBRN Integrated Early Warning capability used by the National Guard Civil Support Teams to secure mega-events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Illustration by Justin Ritmiller, JPM CBRN Integrated Early Warnings
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 12:15
|Photo ID:
|9820498
|VIRIN:
|260720-D-D0472-8364
|Resolution:
|623x351
|Size:
|88.7 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Equipped with CBRN IEW Capabilities, National Guard Secures Multiple U.S. Stadiums During 2026 World Cup, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Equipped with CBRN IEW Capabilities, National Guard Secures Multiple U.S. Stadiums During 2026 World Cup
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