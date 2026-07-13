Photo By Staff Sgt. Mason Tran | U.S. Marine Sgt. Aaron H. Maynard from the 1st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company proctors Papua New Guinea Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel during an Unexploded Ordinance Device recon scenario at Basilisk Naval Base in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, July 15, 2026. The U.S. Marine Corps and Papua New Guinea Defence Force Explosive Ordinance units' enduring relationship is vital to the safety and welfare of the people of Papua New Guinea. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mason Tran) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marines Strengthen Papua New Guinea EOD Capabilities Through Humanitarian Mine Action Training

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea — U.S. Marines with 1st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, conducted Humanitarian Mine Action (HMA) training with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit at Basilisk Naval Base, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, strengthening their ability to safely identify, render safe, and dispose of unexploded ordnance (UXO) remaining from World War II.

Papua New Guinea continues to face the lasting effects of fierce World War II campaigns fought across the country more than 80 years ago. Thousands of unexploded bombs, artillery rounds, grenades, mortars, and other explosive remnants of war remain scattered throughout remote villages, jungles, coastlines, and populated areas. These hazards continue to threaten local communities, farmers, fishermen, construction workers, and children who unknowingly encounter them.

While comprehensive annual fatality data for Papua New Guinea is not available, explosive remnants of war have killed or injured more than 25,000 people in the country since the end of World War II, underscoring the enduring humanitarian threat posed by unexploded ordnance.

The training focused on internationally recognized humanitarian mine action procedures, including explosive hazard identification, risk mitigation, render-safe procedures, disposal techniques, equipment familiarization, and the safe management of explosive incidents. By enhancing technical proficiency and operational planning, the program enables the PNGDF EOD Unit to respond more effectively to explosive hazards while protecting both military personnel and civilians.

"This training is part of the humanitarian mine action program created to assist our partner nations in locations with heavy concentrations of unexploded ordinance from World War II that poses a significant risk to the civilian populace," said Gunnery Sgt. Dale Rollet, an EOD technician with 1st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company. "Our mission is to enhance their capabilities as well as foster the continued growth of their EOD program. For the future of this program, I'm hoping to continue to help them in their recruiting efforts to strengthen and grow their force and maintain this partnership."

The relationship provides PNGDF EOD technicians access to current techniques, procedures, and operational best practices while reinforcing a shared commitment to protecting communities from explosive hazards. As the PNGDF expands its EOD capability, its personnel will be better equipped to safely clear dangerous ordnance, reducing risk to the public and supporting continued development throughout Papua New Guinea.

Humanitarian Mine Action engagements demonstrate the enduring relationship between the United States and Papua New Guinea by building lasting capabilities that extend well beyond the training event itself. As PNGDF EOD technicians continue to develop their expertise, they will be better prepared to independently locate, identify, and safely dispose of unexploded ordnance, helping protect lives, preserve communities, and create a safer future for the people of Papua New Guinea.