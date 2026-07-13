CJLOTS: Medevac in Motion

Photo By Pfc. Yunseong Jang | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 331st Transportation Company, 11th Transportation Battalion, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), manage a simulated casualty's airway using a bag valve mask on Trident Pier, and respond to shifting vital signs dictated by an exercise instructor during medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) training as part of Combined Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (CJLOTS) at Pohang Port, South Korea, July 9, 2026. MEDEVAC, especially in the context of CJLOTS, demands split-second, multi-service synchronization, to navigate unpredictable maritime conditions and volatile patient statuses, directly preserving the joint force in any environment. Due to extreme heat, Soldiers were permitted to remove their headgear and outer uniform jackets to prevent heat-related injuries. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Yunseong Jang) see less | View Image Page

POHANG, South Korea – Joint medical personnel rehearsed casualty evacuation procedures during the Combined Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (CJLOTS) exercise at Trident Pier, July 9, 2026, strengthening the ability of U.S. and Republic of Korea forces to provide lifesaving care while conducting over-the-shore logistics operations.

The rehearsal brought together U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard personnel alongside Republic of Korea army and marine corps forces to practice moving simulated casualties from maritime vessels to shore-based medical assets. By integrating medical response into over-the-shore logistics operations, the exercise ensured service members remain prepared to respond quickly and effectively to emergencies while operating in austere environments.

"Evacuation training is essential for readiness because you never know when an emergency will happen," said Maj. Anna Sealander, Joint Task Force surgeon for CJLOTS and 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) surgeon. "With the amount of heavy equipment we move and the transfers from water to land and boat to boat, it is important that our medics are ready in case someone gets hurt. We want the people doing those high-risk jobs to have confidence that we can help them if the worst happens."

CJLOTS demonstrates the joint force's ability to rapidly move personnel, equipment, and sustainment from sea to shore without relying on established port facilities. During the medical rehearsal, simulated casualties were evacuated from larger vessels aboard a Republic of Korea Coast Guard vessel before arriving at Trident Pier, where Army medics transported them to a field medical treatment area for assessment and follow-on care. The training also allowed participants to rehearse communication and coordination across multiple services while refining casualty evacuation procedures.

“This exercise strengthened the alliance between us and the ROK. By working through the problem sets and focusing on problem-solving, we identified the requirements needed to achieve the end goal, laying the foundation for future missions,” said U.S. Army Capt. Dakota Dennis, commander of the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary).

The exercise included two training iterations designed to expose medical personnel to different casualty scenarios. The first focused on U.S. Army watercraft, including a Logistics Support Vessel and a Landing Craft Utility, while the second incorporated a U.S. Navy vessel. Each scenario challenged participants to coordinate casualty reporting, transportation, and medical treatment while working alongside joint and multinational partners.

"CJLOTS shows our ability to work together with the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and our Republic of Korea partners," Sealander said. "Even down to the most junior level, everyone gets a broader sense of how their job fits into a larger-scale exercise and what it means to work with other branches and another nation."

Exercises such as CJLOTS strengthen interoperability by integrating logistics and medical capabilities across the joint force. Rehearsing casualty evacuation procedures alongside over-the-shore logistics ensures Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen are prepared to respond to real-world emergencies while maintaining the ability to project and sustain combat power throughout the PACOM theater.