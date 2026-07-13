Dry Dock 5 Construction Progress: June 2026

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JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Construction continues on the Navy’s largest military construction project at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, managed by Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard (OICC PHNSY).

Progress includes installation of the dewatering struts, completion of precast pile driving at the East Substation, ongoing land reclamation activities, the start of pump well tension pile installation on June 4, the beginning of North Cofferdam pile installation on June 25, continued construction of the fire water pump house, and installation of 893 of 1,305 crane rail piles as of June 25.

The project also reached a major milestone on June 7 with its largest concrete placement to date: approximately 1,900 cubic yards of underwater tremie concrete for the South Headwall.