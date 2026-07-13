USS Fort Worth Visits Catalina Island for Independence Day

Photo By Seaman Maliq Martin | U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Fort Worth (LCS 3) march with U.S. Army veterans in an Independence Day parade in Avalon, Calif., July 4, 2026. Fort Worth Sailors celebrated Independence Day in Avalon as part of the ship’s decommissioning festivities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maliq J. Martin) see less | View Image Page

CATALINA ISLAND, Calif. – Eight U.S. Navy assigned to Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Fort Worth (LCS 3), homeported in San Diego, visited Catalina Island, Calif. to help the City of Avalon celebrate America’s 250th Independence Day.

The Sailors began their day aboard the 6 a.m. Catalina Express from Long Beach, Calif. After disembarking, they joined the Catalina Island Swim Club for the daily swim at Casino Dive Park, followed by a potluck. There, they experienced the clear waters, the ever-present kelp and the abundant calico sea bass and Garibaldi populations native to the island.

After being welcomed by Mayor Anni Marshall, they joined Veterans of Foreign Wars Island Outpost 4682 in escorting the nation’s colors during the town’s parade, becoming the first Navy personnel to do so in more than a decade. The Sailors received a warm welcome and observed first-hand the patriotism displayed throughout the town.

“Catalina has such a unique character—it’s colorful, eclectic and feels like a world apart from the mainland," said U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Brian O’Toole, Fort Worth's operations officer. "Yet on the Fourth of July, it served as a reminder that America’s patriotism isn’t confined to our biggest cities or military bases. The pride people have in our country and those who serve it was unmistakable. It was an honor to represent USS Fort Worth and celebrate Independence Day in the kind of close-knit, down-home community that reflects the very best of our nation.”

Following the parade, the crew of Fort Worth enjoyed the island’s hospitality and attended concerts and festivities.

“Catalina Island is a special place, and my upbringing in this community is one of the reasons I joined the Navy,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Dana Canby, commanding officer of Fort Worth. “Getting to show my Sailors how special this town and its people are made this Independence Day especially meaningful for me.”

Canby is a 2002 graduate of Avalon High School and the school’s first alumnus to command a U.S. warship.

USS Fort Worth will decommission this month after serving as an important platform for testing equipment, refining tactics and training Sailors.