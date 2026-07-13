Army Special Operations Activates New Psychological Operations Company at Fort Bragg

Photo By Pfc. Seu Chan | U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Joshua T. Libro, incoming company first sergeant, Drongo Company, 7th Psychological Operations Battalion (Special Operations) (Airborne), 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), salutes the company guidon before the longstanding Army tradition of the passing of the colors during a company activation ceremony on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 15, 2026. The activation of Drongo Company marks a milestone among Army Special Operations Forces to meet the growing demands of the United States Army. The newly activated company provides operational flexibility for commanders to execute a wide array of Special Operators Forces core activities throughout the world while maintaining a high degree of operational readiness. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Seu Chan) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The U.S. Army’s 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne) officially activated a new Psychological Operations company at a ceremony held on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. The activation of Delta Company, 7th Psychological Operations Battalion, marks a transformation milestone among Army Special Operations Forces to meet the growing demands of the U.S. Army.

The ceremony, hosted by the battalion’s commander, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Schiltz, is part of the U.S. Army special operations forces’ transformation initiative, ensuring the Special Operations regiment remains ready to executepsychological operationsacross contested environments.

“When we talk about transformation, I often think about the process of forging steel,” Schiltz expressed during the ceremony. “You take raw, untested iron and subject it to immense heat and pressure. It is a disruptive and sometimes uncomfortable process, but it is the only way to align the elements to create a blade strong enough to withstand the rigors of battle. Today, we are adapting to meet the challenges of tomorrow.”

U.S. Army Capt. Richard Koch assumed command of Delta Company, along with his newly appointed senior enlisted advisor, 1st Sgt. Joshua T. Libro. Together, the command team is entrusted with the responsibility for the training and readiness of the newly established company.

"Today marks a momentous occasion for the 7th PSYOPS Battalion," Koch stated in his first address as the company’s inaugural commander. "Starting today, we begin the hard work of building this company from the ground up, building a team that will be ready to operate and win in any environment. The legacy begins today"

Delta Company, nicknamed ‘Drongo’ Company, derives its name from the Drongo bird, a small yet fearless hunter native to Africa. Notorious for mimicking other animals’ calls to scare predators and take their food, the Drongo bird pays tribute to the mission of psychological operations: influence the objective reasoning, motives and behaviors of key audiences.

The newly activated company provides operational flexibility for commanders to execute a wide array of core Special Operations Forces activities worldwide while maintaining a high degree of operational readiness. The move enables Special Operations to sustain a stable readiness posture while continuing to modernize the force and maintain a persistent force presence.

The 7th Psychological Operations Battalion (Airborne) is primarily responsible for the execution of Psychological Operations throughout the United States Africa Command, or AFRICOM, area of responsibility, providing continuous support to contingency operations while standing ready to support U.S. national security interests globally. Its motto, POTENTIA ET ADDUCO , “To Influence and Persuade”, is a reminder of its rich heritage and the premier capability it provides to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.