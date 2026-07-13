CFAY MWR Celebrates Grand Opening of Blendz

Photo By Seaman Yolimar Lara Llabres | FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 15, 2026) -- Capt. Jonathan L. Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), cuts a ceremonial ribbon with staff during the grand opening of the Blendz, CFAY Morale, Welfare, and Recreation's (MWR) latest addition to the James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center Food Court, July 15, 2026. Blendz is the latest effort to improve quality of life for Yokosuka-area Sailors. Other recent upgrades include more than $1 million worth of equipment to launch the new Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling System (NOFFS) Zone at Purdy Fitness Center, shifts to 24-hour operations at both Purdy Fitness Center and Fleet Gym, completion of a $15 million renovation project to modernize Purdy's Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system, the opening of a satellite CFAY MWR Liberty Center and NEX Micro Mart in Unaccompanied Housing, multi-million dollars investments in UH renovations to flooring, windows and electrical systems, and ongoing construction of four UH complexes. ((U.S. Navy photo by AN Lare Lllabres) see less | View Image Page

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan -- Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (CFAY MWR) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of Blendz in the James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center July 15.

The Fleet Activities Yokosuka location joins the Navy Installations Command Fleet & Family Readiness (CNIC FFR) fruit and vegetable smoothie brand's global reach. Other locations include Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Naval Support Activity Bethesda, and Naval Station Rota with continued expansion plans in effect.

“Our Sailors are already making healthy choices coming Fleet Rec to work out at the Fleet Gym, visiting Liberty Center to sign up for outdoor adventures with their friends,” Hector Cruz, CFAY MWR Fleet Recreation Center Food Court general manager, said. “Concepts like Blendz continues positive lifestyle choices.”

The introduction of health- and fitness-focused dining concepts like CFAY MWR's Blendz directly supports the priorities outlined by Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Daryl L. Caudle's “Sailors First” agenda which links high-quality, accessible nutrition to warfighting readiness and overall quality of life. According to a September 2025 release, CNO mandated a transformation of on-base food facilities to “meet the nutritional needs and choices of our Sailor's modern-day lifestyle.” In it, he emphasized that delivering “healthy and flexible options” is a paramount requirement.

Navy physical fitness standards demand year-round readiness rather than just passing a seasonal test, “…having health-conscious amenities readily available here on base helps to make it easier for our Sailors to maintain their health and operational readiness,” said Momoyo Harris, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Fleet and Family Readiness Director.

Blendz is just the latest upgrade to the installation's efforts to improve the quality of life for Yokosuka-area Sailors, their families, and the community.

Last month, CFAY MWR Fitness upgraded more than $1 million worth of equipment to launch the new Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling System (NOFFS) Zone at Purdy Fitness Center. In June, Purdy also shifted to 24-hour operations, joining Fleet Gym, and completed a $15 million renovation project to modernize the facility's Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system earlier this year.

Other projects include a new 68,000-square-foot complex to consolidate a modern, 28-lane CFAY MWR bowling center and Navy Exchange Yokosuka food court under one roof. This move strategically sets off a domino effect that clears space for future Unaccompanied Housing.

CFAY's aggressive Unaccompanied Housing investment includes tens of millions of dollars to upgrade legacy barracks with durable flooring, new doors, the launch of a 24-hour NEX Micro Mart in Building 3333, and an in-house satellite CFAY MWR Liberty Center in Building 3387. The groundwork to build four brand-new "market-style" apartment complexes that will eventually add over 860 modern rooms featuring private bedrooms, full kitchens, and in-unit laundry for single Sailors.

Construction of two multi-level parking structures are set to add more than 750 spaces and the future demolition of the Main Street Food Court is expected to create a 279-space surface lot, increasing the installation's capability by more than 1,000 new parking spaces in total.

CFAY’s Main Base isn’t the only part of the installation receiving upgrades aimed for community members. The Ikego Hills Family Housing Area includes a five-phase, $220 million housing revitalization plan and several major new construction projects, including an expanded fire station, a School Age Care Center, and a multipurpose community support center housing an indoor pool, fitness facility and Child Development Center.