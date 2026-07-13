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    CFAY MWR Celebrates Blendz Grand Opening

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    CFAY MWR Celebrates Blendz Grand Opening

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.15.2026

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 15, 2026) -- Base community members line up to put the first orders at Blendz, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (CFAY MWR) latest addition to the James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center Food Court, July 15, 2026. Blendz is the latest effort to improve quality of life for Yokosuka-area Sailors. Other recent upgrades include more than $1 million worth of equipment to launch the new Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling System (NOFFS) Zone at Purdy Fitness Center, shifts to 24-hour operations at both Purdy Fitness Center and Fleet Gym, completion of a $15 million renovation project to modernize Purdy's Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system, the opening of a satellite CFAY MWR Liberty Center and NEX Micro Mart in Unaccompanied Housing, multi-million dollars investments in UH renovations to flooring, windows and electrical systems, and ongoing construction of four UH complexes. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 01:12
    Photo ID: 9813336
    VIRIN: 260715-N-FG395-1006
    Resolution: 6852x4568
    Size: 6.25 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CFAY MWR Celebrates Blendz Grand Opening, by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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