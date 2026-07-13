Army announces Project Convergence-Capstone 6: A milestone in modernization

Photo By Sgt. Marita Schwab | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jeremy Ephriam, assigned to 36th EN BDE, prepares a Ground Obstacle Breaching Lane Neutralizer drone (GOBLIN) for launch during Project Convergence-Capstone 5 (PC-C5) on Fort Irwin, Calif., in March 2025. PC-C5 showcases multi-domain concepts, demonstrates advanced future capabilities and experiments with future concepts for the Army, Joint Services, and Multinational allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marita Schwab) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Marita Schwab | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jeremy Ephriam, assigned to 36th EN BDE, prepares a Ground...... read more read more

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army will execute Project Convergence-Capstone 6 from July 20 to July 29 at Fort Irwin, California. Directed by Lt. Gen. Michael McCurry, commanding general of the Army Futures and Concepts Command, PC-C6 aims to rigorously experiment with future technologies by significantly expanding the scope, scale and complexity of operations previously tested at the 4th Infantry Division’s Ivy Sting and Ivy Mass exercises.

The central focus of PC-C6 is the continued validation of the Next Generation Command and Control Center architecture designed to ensure U.S. and allied forces can achieve and maintain decision dominance in complex, high-threat environments.

“PC-C6 is the largest experiment in the history of the program, delivering a critical opportunity to continue validation of NGC2 architecture at operational scale,” McCurry said. “By leveraging an Army division, we are not only testing over 100 emerging technologies in a realistic environment, and we are actively enhancing the future capabilities of our operational forces.”

Underscoring the importance of international partnerships in modern conflict, PC-C6 will feature robust multinational participation. The 4th Infantry Division will train and operate alongside allied forces from the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. This combined effort will test tactical system interoperability and strategic alignment among coalition partners.

“The Soldiers of the 4th Infantry Division will incorporate the newest ideas and technologies into their movements at Fort Irwin, providing Soldier feedback on Army command and control,” said Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner, commander of the Army Joint Modernization Command and PC-C6 deputy director.

The data and insights gathered during this intensive 10-day event will serve as a foundational element for the Army's modernization trajectory. Outcomes from PC-C6 are expected to directly inform acquisition decisions to ensure the Army is prepared for future threats.

For additional information please contact the Army Communications and Outreach Office at https://usg01.safelinks.protection.office365.us/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fforms.osi.apps.mil%2Fr%2FcKbc0z3XrA&data=05%7C02%7Csean.m.minton4.mil%40army.mil%7C61b0a394e6594856e05b08dee1ee6786%7Cfae6d70f954b481192b60530d6f84c43%7C0%7C0%7C639196611207717747%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=DdVs8pZDNF5dUCn0fDsXS%2BlhgtbrKApbGoO6YXfLZE8%3D&reserved=0.

(Note: article by U.S. Army Public Affairs)