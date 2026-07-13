III MEF Change of Command

CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa, Japan – Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner relinquished command of III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Forces Japan to Lt. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson during a change of command ceremony at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 15, 2026.

During Turner’s tenure, III MEF continued modernizing as a forward-deployed Stand-In Force while maintaining its readiness to respond to crises and contingencies. The command expanded bilateral training and planning with the Japan Self-Defense Forces, strengthened relationships with allies and partners throughout the region, and supported real-world humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

“The reason that we achieved this great progress was because of all of you,” said Lt. Gen. Turner. “All of the people that are here and the collective energy that came together and what was developed here was because of all of you.”

Watson most recently served as Commanding General of Training and Education Command and Deputy Commandant for Training and Education. He previously commanded 1st Marine Division from July 2022 to July 2024 and has held command and staff assignments across the operating forces, supporting establishment and Office of the Secretary of War.

“It [III MEF] is absolutely the most capable and incredible crisis response force that the region has,” said Lt. Gen. Watson. “Everything that we do will be focused on continuing to increase our warfighting readiness, strengthen our alliances, and deter our adversaries while maintaining the trust of our neighbors, our allies, our partners, and the U.S. Joint Force. You will get the very best that I have to give, and it’s an honor to serve alongside you.”

As Commanding General of III MEF and commander of Marine Forces Japan, Watson will lead the Marine Corps’ only permanently forward-deployed Marine expeditionary force and oversee Marine Corps operations, activities, and relationships throughout Japan and the region.

The change of command marks the continuation of III MEF’s enduring commitment to the U.S. – Japan Alliance and to the Marines, sailors, civilians, families, allies, and partners who carry out its mission across the region.