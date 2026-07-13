Navajo Nation signs feasibility agreement, recognizes the Navajo Silver Jackets

Photo By Robert DeDeaux | From left to right: Grant Adams, Chris Stanton and Joel Pliskin of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District’s Silver Jackets planning team, pose for a picture beneath Window Rock June 1 in Window Rock, Arizona. The Silver Jackets Program brings together local, tribal, state and federal agencies to collaboratively address flood risks and other natural hazards. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Robert DeDeaux | From left to right: Grant Adams, Chris Stanton and Joel Pliskin of the U.S. Army Corps...... read more read more

Beneath the natural splendor of a sandstone arch, known as Window Rock, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Commander Col. Andrew Baker signed an agreement June 1 for a $3 million feasibility study.

The hope is that the study will lead to construction of a flood-risk management project for the Birdsprings community – an area along the Little Colorado River that is prone to flooding during seasonal monsoon rainstorms.

The Bird Springs feasibility study – which received funding for this fiscal year – focuses on solutions to significant flooding issues in the area due to sediment and debris build-up under a bridge over the river that leads to the community. Flooding in the area has resulted in damage to homes and road closures, and puts lives in the community at risk.

“The agreement between the Navajo Nation and the Department of the Army, signed by President Buu Nygren and Col. Andrew Baker, respectively, authorizes the Navajo Nation Birdsprings Flood Risk Reduction Study and formalizes the partnership on the project,” said Crystal Tulley-Cordova, principal hydrologist in the Navajo Nation Department of Water Resources. “Birdsprings has experienced significant flooding due to sedimentation and debris buildup, and understanding the challenges through a feasibility study will benefit the project and help identify solutions.”

Birdsprings holds a special place for the Los Angeles District because it represents one of the earliest successes of a collaborative Silver Jackets’ efforts, Baker said.

“This was a great opportunity to reflect on what we can accomplish when we all work together to find solutions,” said Danielle Storey, USACE LA District tribal liaison.

RECOGNIZING NAVAJO NATION SILVERJACKETS TEAM

Before the signing ceremony, the Navajo Nation recognized the Navajo Silver Jackets Team for receiving the “Silver Jackets’ Team of the Year” award for 2025 for its work in Arizona.

The Silver Jackets Program brings local, tribal, state and federal agencies together to address flood risk and other natural hazards. It consists of state- and tribal-led interagency teams that develop and implement comprehensive strategies for flood-risk management and enhancing community preparedness, mitigation, response and recovery efforts. “The Navajo Nation Silver Jackets Team helps increase technical capacity and resources to help address Navajo Nation's flood-risk priorities through collaborative solutions,” said Tulley-Cordova, who also is the Navajo Nation Silver Jacket’s team lead. “I've enjoyed building our partnership with USACE and other partners, and together we are mitigating flood risks on the Navajo Nation.”

Today’s event recognizes the extraordinary accomplishments of the Navajo Nation Silver Jackets Team and the partnerships that have been built to reduce flood risk and improve community resilience across the Navajo Nation, said Chris Stanton, Arizona Silver Jackets Team coordinator, adding this recognition is significant because it highlights a model of collaboration.

“The greatest strength of the Navajo Nation Silver Jackets Team is our collaboration,” Stanton said. “I have really enjoyed working alongside our sister districts – with Albuquerque and Sacramento – in supporting the country’s first ever tribally led interagency team, the Navajo Nation Silver Jackets.”

For more information about the Silver Jackets visit: https://www.iwr.usace.army.mil/Silver-Jackets/