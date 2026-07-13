Sail Boston Grand Parade of Sails

Photo By Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson | The USS Constitution sails during the SAIL250 Grand Parade of Sail Ceremony in Boston, Massachusetts, July 11, 2026. SAIL250 Boston celebrates America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout the city. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson | The USS Constitution sails during the SAIL250 Grand Parade of Sail Ceremony in...... read more read more

BOSTON, Mass. — As part of Sail250, a nationwide maritime celebration spanning multiple cities in honor of the United States’ 250th birthday, U.S. Marines and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail250 participated in the Grand Parade of Sail in Boston, Massachusetts, July 11, 2026.

The Grand Parade of Sail brought together U.S. and international ships in Boston Harbor as part of the city’s Sail250 festivities, celebrating the nation’s maritime heritage and commemorating 250 years of American history. Military leaders, government officials, diplomatic representatives, community partners and members of the public gathered along the waterfront to observe the procession of ships through the harbor.

A formal reviewing event was held aboard the Massachusetts Maritime Academy training ship Patriot State at Pier 10, where distinguished guests observe the parade. Attendees included visiting ambassadors and admirals, commanding officers, members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation, representatives from the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard, diplomatic consular corps, sponsors and other invited guests.

The ceremony opened with a performance by the 2nd Marine Division Band before remarks from distinguished guests and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Aaron Norwood, commanding officer of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail250. The event also included an aerial flyover with U.S Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets as ships participating in the Parade of Sail moved through Boston Harbor.

The Grand Parade of Sail highlighted the United States’ maritime heritage while bringing together U.S. military services, international partners and the Boston community. The procession allowed the public to see participating vessels as they moved through Boston Harbor during one of Sail250 Boston’s signature events.

The Grand Parade of Sail was one of several events involving Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail250 throughout the celebration. Through ceremonies, community engagements and public events, Marines and Sailors participated alongside local communities and international partners in commemorating the nation’s 250th anniversary.