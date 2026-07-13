New DCMA Springfield commander returns home with a vision of leadership and accountability

Photo By Eric Kowal | PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. — Col. Ernesto Perez assumed command of the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) Springfield during a formal change of command ceremony held July 2 at Picatinny Arsenal's Lindner Conference Center. Perez succeeds Col. Deanne Ojeda, with the ceremony officiated by Systems Command Executive Director Jorge Bennett. U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes see less | View Image Page

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. — Col. Ernesto Perez assumed command of the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) Springfield during a formal change of command ceremony held July 2 at Picatinny Arsenal's Lindner Conference Center. Perez succeeds Col. Deanne Ojeda, with the ceremony officiated by Systems Command Executive Director Jorge Bennett.

For Perez, the assignment represents more than a new command—it is a return to his New Jersey roots. A Newark native with 31 years of military service, he returns to the Garden State for the first time since enlisting as an infantryman in 1995. After earning his commission through Officer Candidate School in 2002, Perez served in a variety of infantry leadership positions, completed multiple deployments, most recently served as Deputy Director of DCMA Americas in Ottawa, Canada, and graduated from the U.S. Army War College before assuming command at Springfield.

The ceremony also recognized the distinguished service of Col. Deanne Ojeda, who will transition through the Armed Forces SkillBridge Program before retiring in April 2027 following 29 years of dedicated military service.

DCMA Springfield serves as the agency's Northern New Jersey contract management office and Lead Platform Command for Conventional Munitions. The organization oversees contract administration across more than 400 contractor facilities, supports over 8,000 active Department of War and government contracts, and manages a portfolio valued at more than $31.9 billion. Its workforce delivers performance-based contract management throughout the acquisition lifecycle, ensuring America's warfighters receive critical capabilities when and where they are needed.

Leadership Through Vision and Accountability

As Perez assumes command of DCMA Springfield, he brings more than three decades of military experience he brings a vision centered on people, mission, and personal accountability. That vision recognizes that organizational success is not measured solely by contracts executed or milestones achieved, but by the trust built among teammates, the commitment to continuous improvement, and the willingness of every individual to take ownership of the mission.

DCMA Springfield's responsibility extends beyond contract management. Every decision made by its workforce ultimately contributes to the readiness of America's warfighters. Whether supporting conventional munitions, overseeing acquisition programs, or partnering with industry, every member of the organization plays a vital role in strengthening the nation's defense industrial base.

Leadership establishes purpose and direction, but accountability transforms purpose into performance. Every member of the organization shares responsibility for creating a culture of professionalism, integrity, collaboration, and disciplined execution. When leaders empower their teams and individuals accept ownership of their actions, excellence becomes sustainable rather than accidental.

“Vision gives us direction, but accountability turns vision into results. Leadership begins by owning our own actions before asking others to own theirs," Perez said. "When every member of the team accepts personal responsibility for the mission and for one another, trust grows, performance improves, and excellence becomes our standard.”

As Perez begins his tenure leading DCMA Springfield, the organization enters its next chapter with a mission that extends beyond contract administration. Success will depend on fostering an environment where integrity, accountability, collaboration, and personal responsibility are practiced at every level. By empowering people to own the mission and one another’s success, DCMA Springfield will continue delivering exceptional support to the Department of War, its partners, and the warfighters who depend on its performance.