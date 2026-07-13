Morocco and AFRICOM seek to establish the Africa Multidomain Training and Experimentation Center

Photo By David Kimery | U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander of U.S. Africa Command and Moroccan Gen. Mohammed Berrid, Inspector General of the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces sign a Memorandum of Understanding seeking to establish the Africa Mutidomain Training and Experimentation Center in Stuttgart, Germany July 13, 2026. This center for innovation excellence will be comprised of three primary elements: The Multidomain Training Area (MDTA), the Drone Academy and an Innovation & Experimentation Center. see less | View Image Page

Photo By David Kimery | U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander of U.S. Africa Command and Moroccan...... read more read more

The Kingdom of Morocco Royal Armed Forces and U.S. Africa Command signed a memorandum of understanding at AFRICOM Headquarters July 13, 2026, seeks to establish the Africa Multidomain Training and Experimentation Center.

AMTEC will be comprised of three primary elements: a Multidomain Training Area, a Drone Academy and an Innovation and Experimentation Center located in Tan-Tan, Morocco by 2030.

“Morocco’s readiness—demonstrated by our existing facilities and skilled personnel—ensures rapid progress from concept to operational reality and provides the Morocco and U.S. industries with a reliable and capable partner for joint innovation and export opportunities,”said Gen. Mohammed Berrid, Inspector General of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces and Commander of the Southern Zone.

The MDTA range complex will provide dedicated physical space to ensure forces and systems are prepared to operate effectively in any environment. A key feature of the MDTA is the ability to operate in the full electromagnetic spectrum as well as contested environments.

The Drone Academy will train operators, planners, and instructors from Morocco and African partner nations to enhance their counter-terrorism capabilities against threats in West Africa.This will give students the knowledge and skills to integrates UAS into the broader scheme of maneuver, with a focus on airspace deconfliction, multidomain integration, strike capabilities and intelligence, and surveillance and reconnaissance synchronization.

The Innovation and Experimentation Center will rapidly develop, test and evaluate emerging capabilities with a focus on low-cost, scalable solutions for counterterrorism and regional security operations. Collaboration efforts will seek to partner with academia, embedding academic experts and institutions into cross-functional design teams.

“The Africa Multidomain Training and Experimentation Center will increase readiness and advance capabilities of both nations,” said General Dagvin Anderson, commander of U.S. AfricaCommand. “This partnership represents a great opportunity for U.S. and African defense industrial bases as well as academic institutions to experiment, innovate and develop scalable, adaptable solutions across emerging technologies.”

This initiative opens the door to pioneering new network capabilities in remote and underserved areas, supporting security and economic development, as well as offering U.S. and Moroccan industry developers low-cost opportunities for testing and experimentation. AMTEC will serve asa test bed for future wireless and sensing technologies, ensuring U.S. investments in innovation translate into operational capabilities that protect both nations and drive joint industrial growth.

African Lion 2027 will serve as a proof of concept for AMTEC. The annual African Lion exercise, hosted in Morocco, is a proving ground for integrating cutting-edge technologies directly into operational environments. Industry partners work alongside service members to test AI-enabled systems, autonomous platforms, and advanced communications tools, accelerating the transition from concept to capability.