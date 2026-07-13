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    A‑Plus Deals: Exchange Shoppers Save Even More During Sales Tax Holidays

    A‑Plus Deals: Exchange Shoppers Save Even More During Sales Tax Holidays

    Photo By Teonja Tatum | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is turning back-to-school supply shopping into...... read more read more

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Story by Teonja Tatum 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is turning back-to-school supply shopping into A-plus deals. Shoppers can get double the savings at the Department of War’s largest retailer during tax-free holidays in more than 15 states (https://flic.kr/p/2soHufL).

    Military shoppers in states with sales tax holidays can use their Exchange benefit to save even more, receiving an in‑store discount equal to their local sales tax rate.

    “The Exchange delivers everyday value for military families, and sales tax holidays stretch those savings even further,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “In addition to double savings, back-to-school shoppers can enjoy the Exchange’s everyday military-exclusive pricing and tax-free savings.”

    Sales tax holidays start in Mississippi and continue in 17 states through Aug. 22. A sales tax holiday calendar can be found here (https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2026/06/The-Exchange-2026-Back-to-School-Sales-Tax-Holiday-Calendar.jpg).

    Social-media-friendly version: The @ShopMyExchange has you covered during your state’s back-to-school sales tax holiday. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-3g6

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    Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has generated $2.3 billion in dividends to Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/shopmyexchange.

    Media Notes: For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Teonja Tatum, 214-312-6514 or tatumte@aafes.com.

    Follow the Exchange: Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange X: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange Instagram: @shopmyexchange

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 12:40
    Story ID: 569824
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A‑Plus Deals: Exchange Shoppers Save Even More During Sales Tax Holidays, by Teonja Tatum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A‑Plus Deals: Exchange Shoppers Save Even More During Sales Tax Holidays

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    ShopMyExchange.com
    Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)
    exchange
    AAFES

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