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    Tulsa District awards construction contract for Kaw Bridge repair

    Tulsa District awards construction contract for Kaw Bridge repair

    Photo By Stacey Reese | A road closure sign blocks access to the bridge over Kaw Dam near Ponca City,...... read more read more

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Story by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    TULSA, OK – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District awarded a construction contract to repair the girders of the bridge over Kaw Dam, near Ponca City, Okla., June 12.

    The Tennessee Valley Authority will begin making repairs after delivery of construction materials. Those materials are scheduled to arrive in mid-August 2026.

    "We recognize the bridge closure has affected residents and visitors who regularly travel across Kaw Dam," said Col. Jessica Goffena, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District. “Our team has worked diligently to move this project from inspection and design to contract award, and we look forward to beginning work.”

    The USACE, Tulsa District closed the bridge Nov. 7, 2025, after maintenance workers identified advanced deterioration of bridge bearings while conducting routine repairs.

    - 30 -

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 11:25
    Story ID: 569813
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 29
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tulsa District awards construction contract for Kaw Bridge repair, by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tulsa District awards construction contract for Kaw Bridge repair

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    TAGS

    public safety
    Dam Safety
    Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Infrastructure
    Kaw Dam

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