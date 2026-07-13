Skyfall Simulation: KFOR partners rehearse downed aircraft response

Photo By Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount | A Tennessee Army National Guard flight medic with Company C, 2nd Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, renders casualty care and performs triage on Florida ARNG role players during a downed-aircraft exercise in Kosovo, June 25, 2026. The exercise sharpened multinational medical coordination and rapid-response procedures across KFOR, enhancing the force’s ability to save lives, protect civilians and contribute to a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount | A Tennessee Army National Guard flight medic with Company C, 2nd Battalion, 135th...... read more read more

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo — Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command East’s Task Force Aviation and multinational partners conducted a downed aircraft exercise June 25, near Camp Bondsteel, rehearsing search and rescue, medical evacuation and aircraft recovery procedures following a simulated UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter hard landing.

The realistic scenario challenged aviation, medical, maintenance and security personnel to coordinate a rapid response across KFOR RC-E’s multinational footprint, reinforcing the force’s ability to respond to real-world emergencies.

The exercise unfolded in deliberate phases. After an overdue aircraft report from Task Force Aviation’s Tactical Operations Center, aviation crews initiated an overdue aircraft search and directed Tennessee Army National Guard medevac aviators with Company C, 2nd Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion) to the aircraft’s last known location.

Shortly after, medevac crews arrived. Flight medics triaged wounded personnel while two litter patients were airlifted and two others were transported by ground ambulance to the Camp Bondsteel Role 1 medical facility by Florida ARNG combat medics from Company C, 53rd Brigade Support Battalion.

Finally, the Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART), with maintenance specialists from Company D, 2-135 (GSAB) aboard another UH-60 Black Hawk, assessed whether the downed aircraft could be repaired on site, recovered or required removal.

Leaders said the exercise tested command-and-control procedures and coordination across the force.

“We have a bunch of different battle drills within our TOC, one of which is an overdue aircraft procedure,” said Colorado ARNG Capt. Alex Aleu, observer-controller-trainer for the exercise and commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2-135 (GSAB). “The exercise tested communications, battle tracking and the flow of critical information from our TOC up to the brigade Joint Operations Center and back down to maneuver elements.”

The exercise emphasized the command relationships and the timing required to coordinate a rapid response.

“When you do an incident rehearsal with aviation, there are certain benchmarks you have to hit,” said Florida ARNG Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jimmy Huck, a brigade aviation officer with the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team. Huck described how aviation assumes a 15-minute ready posture, tasking medevac assets first while notifying the brigade JOC to mobilize military police, maneuver quick-reaction forces and local law enforcement when necessary.

Capt. Kevon Harris, Huck’s brigade aviation counterpart, stressed the JOC’s role.

“The JOC also alerts the brigade commander of all resources that are shifted to assist with a scenario of this kind,” he said. Harris noted that within four hours the exercise had all elements in place and patients were routed to appropriate care, a standard he called a success.

Medical response was another key focus of the exercise. 1st Lt. Lauren Sokolowski, a brigade medical officer with the 53rd IBCT, highlighted the importance of standardized casualty reporting and movement.

“Our job in medical operations is to facilitate nine-line medevac requests, making sure ground and air assets are tracking and helping with casualties.” Sokolowski also said the exercise refined medical equipment and hands-on skills for both medics and nonmedical Soldiers tasked with casualty cards and basic life support.

Interoperability remained a recurring theme. Aviation crews from multiple ARNG units simulated the downed flight crew; Colorado and Tennessee Guard aviators performed the casualty lift; and quick-reaction and security responsibilities flowed between the Florida ARNG’s 715th Military Police Company and the Latvian Armed Forces. Meanwhile, the DART arrived with maintenance personnel to evaluate structural damage and develop a recovery plan, a deliberate, safety-first sequence that ensures the right technicians, tools and approvals are in place before recovery operations begin.

The exercise also underscored the value of rehearsal. Aleu said the training is an annual requirement that gains complexity in theater, offering opportunities to integrate NATO partners and host-nation responders in ways not possible at home.

“We practice this stuff stateside, but it’s definitely more encompassing here with all the entities that can have a piece and play in the exercise,” he said.

By day’s end the scenario had given KFOR vital practice in life-saving timelines, multinational coordination and the logistics of aircraft recovery that are all core components of maintaining a safe, secure environment and protecting the people of Kosovo. The real casualty, of course, would be complacency. These rehearsals keep the force ready when lives depend on speed, precision and teamwork.