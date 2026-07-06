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    Boston Opening Ceremony Article

    SAIL250 Boston Opening Ceremony

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. John Kelliher III, Director of Reserve Affairs, delivers...... read more read more

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2026

    Story by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald 

    2nd Marine Division

    __BOSTON, Mass.–__Spectators applaud during a welcome ceremony during as part of SAIL250 Bostonin Boston, Massachusetts, July 10, 2026.SAIL250 BostoncelebratesAmerica’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and internationalships,Marines,Sailors,and community partners throughoutthe city.

    Open ceremoniesserve as more than the official beginning of an event, whether celebrating a national milestone, a cultural festival, or a military tradition, these ceremonies unite communities around shared values and common vision.

    AsU.S. Marine CorpsMaj.Gen.John F. Kelliher III,a senior officer serving asDirector, Reserve Affairs Divisionat Headquarters,stated, “It is a profound honor to stand before youtoday in this historic city,” reminding attendees that every great event begins by recognizing the people and history that brought everyone together.

    An opening ceremony also connects the present with the pass. Itprovidesan opportunityto reflect on the sacrifices, achievements, and traditions that have shaped a nation or military. While speaking during the Boston ceremony,Keliher emphasized this,“Two hundred and fifty years ago, the dream of a new nation was born, founded on the revolutionary principles of liberty and self-determination.” Highlighting how ceremonies preserve history while encouraging future generations to appreciate the values that continues to define the United States.

    These events alsocelebratethe dedication and service of those who protect and strengthen our communities. Opening ceremonies recognize individuals whose commitment often goes unseen, while inspiring others to Serve.“For 250 years, your Navy and Marine Corps team has operated on, under, and above the seas to protect our homeland, deter conflict, and defend the ideals that were first championed on these very streets.”

    Finally,theseceremonies inspire hope and unity by focusing on the people behind every mission and celebration. They encourage everyone in attendance to embrace shared responsibility and pride. “Our greatest weapon has never been our ships, our aircraft, or our technology; it is our people.”

    Opening ceremonies leave lasting impressions because they celebrate history, recognize service, and remind us that people are the true foundation of every enduring achievement.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.11.2026 21:12
    Story ID: 569765
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 58
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Boston Opening Ceremony Article, by LCpl Gelissa Reginald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SAIL250 Boston Opening Ceremony

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    blue green team
    USMC News
    SAILS250ATLANTIC
    American250
    Fleet Week Boston

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