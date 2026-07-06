Photo By Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. John Kelliher III, Director of Reserve Affairs, delivers remarks during the SAIL250 Boston Welcome Ceremony in Boston, Massachusetts, July 10, 2026. SAIL250 Boston celebrates America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout the city. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson) see less | View Image Page

__BOSTON, Mass.–__Spectators applaud during a welcome ceremony during as part of SAIL250 Bostonin Boston, Massachusetts, July 10, 2026.SAIL250 BostoncelebratesAmerica’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and internationalships,Marines,Sailors,and community partners throughoutthe city.

Open ceremoniesserve as more than the official beginning of an event, whether celebrating a national milestone, a cultural festival, or a military tradition, these ceremonies unite communities around shared values and common vision.

AsU.S. Marine CorpsMaj.Gen.John F. Kelliher III,a senior officer serving asDirector, Reserve Affairs Divisionat Headquarters,stated, “It is a profound honor to stand before youtoday in this historic city,” reminding attendees that every great event begins by recognizing the people and history that brought everyone together.

An opening ceremony also connects the present with the pass. Itprovidesan opportunityto reflect on the sacrifices, achievements, and traditions that have shaped a nation or military. While speaking during the Boston ceremony,Keliher emphasized this,“Two hundred and fifty years ago, the dream of a new nation was born, founded on the revolutionary principles of liberty and self-determination.” Highlighting how ceremonies preserve history while encouraging future generations to appreciate the values that continues to define the United States.

These events alsocelebratethe dedication and service of those who protect and strengthen our communities. Opening ceremonies recognize individuals whose commitment often goes unseen, while inspiring others to Serve.“For 250 years, your Navy and Marine Corps team has operated on, under, and above the seas to protect our homeland, deter conflict, and defend the ideals that were first championed on these very streets.”

Finally,theseceremonies inspire hope and unity by focusing on the people behind every mission and celebration. They encourage everyone in attendance to embrace shared responsibility and pride. “Our greatest weapon has never been our ships, our aircraft, or our technology; it is our people.”

Opening ceremonies leave lasting impressions because they celebrate history, recognize service, and remind us that people are the true foundation of every enduring achievement.