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    South Carolina National Guard Soldier Competes in 2026 Warrior Games

    Warrior Games 2026

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Shawn White | 1st Lt. Jani Merritt, U.S. Army Warrior Games competitor, prepares for her lift during...... read more read more

    COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Story by Staff Sgt. Tim Andrews and Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Gay

    South Carolina National Guard

    COLUMBIA, S.C. - U.S. Army Soldier 1st Lt. Jani Merritt, assigned to Joint Force Headquarters, South Carolina National Guard, competed in the 2026 Warrior Games at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, Texas, June 13-20. Representing the Army, she competed in service-based team and individual events, including archery, powerlifting, and track. Merritt kicked off the games by winning gold in powerlifting, the very first event of the games, which became the catalyst for medaling in other events. “It kind of sets the stage, sets the pace and kind of motivates everybody to see,” said Merritt. Although Merritt was there to compete, the camaraderie among the different branches was high and the athletes motivated each other to hit personal records and to achieve their best all while mentoring other athletes. Because Merritt has competed for the last two years, she is able to mentor up-and-coming athletes to prepare for the rigors of the physical and mental aspects of competition. “You’re not there just for yourself; you’re there for Team Army; you’re there for other competitors,” said Merritt. Merritt trains year-round and competes almost every three weeks in competitions at local, state, and national levels. Now Merritt will train to compete for Team USA in the Invictus Games, an international Paralympic multi-sport competition adapted from the Warrior Games. She plans to keep competing in local, state, and national sporting events and to continue proudly representing the U.S. Army and the South Carolina National Guard. Merritt received medals in the following: Gold Medals in Recurve (Team: Archery), Under 55kg weight division (Individual: Powerlifting), 200 meters 3.0 (Individual: Track); Silver Medals in the female recurve standing (Individual: Archery), 100 meters 3.0, 400 meters 3.0 and 800 meters 3.0 (Individual: Track). The Warrior Games brings together more than 200 athletes to compete in adaptive Paralympic sports for wounded, ill, and injured service members from all branches of service.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.11.2026 09:57
    Story ID: 569758
    Location: COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 139
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina National Guard Soldier Competes in 2026 Warrior Games, by SSG Tim Andrews and SFC Ryan Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Warrior Games 2026
    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jani Merritt article cover photo for 2026 Warrior Games
    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jani Merritt article cover photo for 2026 Warrior Games
    Athlete Celebrates Silver Medal Victory at Warrior Games 2026 Archery Competition

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    TAGS

    South Carolina National Guard
    Department of War
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    WarriorGames2026

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