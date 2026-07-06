Anaheim Native Honored as Warfighter of the Week Aboard USS George Washington

Photo By Seaman Juan Cordova | Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, Commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), poses for a photo with Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 2nd Class Johnathan Kim, from California, during a presentation of Warfighter of the Week while underway in Philippine Sea, July 10, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juan Cordova) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Seaman Juan Cordova | Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, Commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George...... read more read more

PHILIPINE SEA –Anaheim native Electronics Technician Nuclear 2nd Class Jonathan Kim was recognized as the Warfighter of the Week aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), July 10, 2026.

Warfighter of the Week is a command program where the ship’s captain personally recognizes an exemplary Sailor selected by their leadership for their accomplishments.

Kim was credited as an essential member of George Washington's Reactor Department for his unwavering vigilance, which resulted in the successful installation of a massive programming field change, directly contributing to the increased accessibility and security of the network to ensure our ship’s optimum level of mission readiness.

“Growing up in Anaheim, I was taught how to maintain a good work ethic and push through adversity.” said Kim. “I’m learning new skills and getting better daily.”

Kim, a 2016 graduate of Canyon High School has been in the Navy for four years.

George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet.