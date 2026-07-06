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    Anaheim Native Honored as Warfighter of the Week Aboard USS George Washington

    George Washington Warfighter on the Week

    Photo By Seaman Juan Cordova | Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, Commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George...... read more read more

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.11.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Wadelon Presley 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    PHILIPINE SEA –Anaheim native Electronics Technician Nuclear 2nd Class Jonathan Kim was recognized as the Warfighter of the Week aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), July 10, 2026.

    Warfighter of the Week is a command program where the ship’s captain personally recognizes an exemplary Sailor selected by their leadership for their accomplishments.

    Kim was credited as an essential member of George Washington's Reactor Department for his unwavering vigilance, which resulted in the successful installation of a massive programming field change, directly contributing to the increased accessibility and security of the network to ensure our ship’s optimum level of mission readiness.

    “Growing up in Anaheim, I was taught how to maintain a good work ethic and push through adversity.” said Kim. “I’m learning new skills and getting better daily.”

    Kim, a 2016 graduate of Canyon High School has been in the Navy for four years.

    George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.11.2026 04:20
    Story ID: 569755
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 45
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Anaheim Native Honored as Warfighter of the Week Aboard USS George Washington, by PO2 Wadelon Presley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    George Washington Warfighter on the Week
    George Washington Warfighter on the Week
    George Washington Warfighter on the Week

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