(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    US PACOM Commander Hosts Thai Deputy Prime Minister

    US PACOM Commander Hosts Thai Deputy Prime Minister

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Pacific Command, accompanies His Excellency...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon 

    U.S. Pacific Command         

    US PACOM Commander Hosts Thai Deputy Prime Minister

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Pacific Command, hosted His Excellency Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, during an official visit to headquarters at Camp H. M. Smith, July 7, 2026.

    Sihasak received an honors ceremony upon arrival, where he and Paparo walked side by side into the headquarters, demonstrating the strength of the U.S.-Thailand alliance, built on enduring commitment and dedication.

    The leaders discussed key strategic developments across the Indo-Pacific region and emphasized the importance of modernizing the U.S.-Thailand Alliance. Both leaders highlighted the importance of deterring regional adversaries through enhanced cooperation and integrated multi-domain exercises.

    During the visit, Adm. Paparo accompanied Deputy Prime Minister Sihasak to the USS Arizona Memorial to pay his respects to the fallen during a wreath laying ceremony.

    As a cornerstone of Indo-Pacific security and the oldest treaty ally in Southeast Asia, the longstanding relationship between the United States and Thailand rests on shared values and a mutual commitment to freedom, serving as the foundation of a strong and enduring partnership.

    US PACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 15:11
    Story ID: 569571
    Location: US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US PACOM Commander Hosts Thai Deputy Prime Minister, by PO1 Ryan McLearnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    US PACOM Commander Hosts Thai Deputy Prime Minister
    US PACOM Commander Hosts Thai Deputy Prime Minister
    US PACOM Commander Hosts Thai Deputy Prime Minister
    US PACOM Commander Hosts Thai Deputy Prime Minister
    US PACOM Commander Hosts Thai Deputy Prime Minister
    US PACOM Commander Hosts Thai Deputy Prime Minister

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version