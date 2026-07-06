Longtime garrison employee remembered for his love of family and community

VICENZA, Italy — Community members at U.S. Army Garrison Italy are mourning the loss of Charles L. Braxton III, a U.S. Army veteran and longtime member of the Vicenza Military Community whose presence, kindness and steady dedication left a lasting mark on those around him. Braxton, 45, was born in Amherst, Virginia, and enlisted in the Army in March 2002. He completed airborne training and served as a parachute rigger, a role that reflected the discipline and reliability he carried throughout his life. After leaving active duty in 2005, he continued serving the Vicenza community in a civilian capacity at Caserma Ederle, working at the bowling alley, the post office and, for many years, as a maintenance supervisor at the Ederle Inn. His colleagues remember him as a dependable professional who took pride in supporting Soldiers, families and visitors who passed through the installation. U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jonathan Malone, a USAG Italy operations noncommissioned officer, first met Braxton more than two decades ago when both were junior Soldiers in Vicenza. Their friendship endured across years and assignments. Braxton was known for his ability to see the good in people and for treating everyone with honesty, kindness and respect. Those fortunate enough to know him well found a loyal, genuine friend who offered unwavering support. Malone said Braxton took immense pride in the roles he held in life — “a devoted son, loving husband, proud father and trusted friend.” His family was always at the center of his heart, and he expressed his love through generosity, encouragement and a willingness to help others without hesitation, Malone said. Though often quiet and serious at first glance, Braxton quickly revealed a warm spirit and gentle humor. He loved his work and cherished his life in Italy, embracing both the daily rhythm of the community and the opportunities to explore Europe. He enjoyed cooking, singing along to music, watching TV and spending time with his family — especially his son, Maddox, who brought him immeasurable joy. He danced when the moment felt right and found peace in fishing. His hobbies reflected his creativity and playfulness. He began playing Pokémon GO with his son and continued long after, enjoying the simple fun it brought. Drawing and art gave him calm and satisfaction. Sports were another passion: he loved watching his son play soccer and followed his favorite basketball and football teams closely. Travel became one of his greatest joys. Living in Europe allowed him to visit Kraków, Croatia, Venice, London and Hungary – his home away from home. Madrid also held a special place in his heart; a family trip there became one of his most cherished memories. Braxton is survived by his wife, Virag Endredi; son Maddox L. Braxton; mother Mary J. Braxton; father Pastor Charles L. Braxton Jr.; and sisters Katherine B. Thomas and Martha Renee Braxton. A funeral will be held Thursday, July 9, 2026, at 10:45 a.m. at Parrocchia della Madonna della Pace – Chiesa S. Maria Regina della Pace, Str. dei Pizzolati 2, Vicenza. Community members are welcome to attend the service in the Stanga neighborhood near the Il Fauno restaurant.