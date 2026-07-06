Seven African Navies Arrive in New York for America’s 250th

NEW YORK–Seven African navies are represented in New York as International Naval Review 250 gets underway, putting African ships, sailors and senior leaders at the center of America’s 250th anniversary maritime celebration—and showing the reach of partnerships that connect security across the Atlantic.

Morocco and Senegal are represented in the harbor by the Royal Moroccan Navy frigate RMNS Mohammed VI and the Senegalese Navy offshore patrol vessel Niani. Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Cameroon are participating through naval and senior-level delegations.

Together, the seven nations represent North, West and Central Africa at the seventh international naval review in U.S. history and the fourth to be held in New York City. Their participation shows how the United States can host and operate alongside a global network of Allies and partners, while each nation contributes its own experience to shared maritime challenges.

The two ships demonstrate African naval reach, readiness and sustained operational capability. Sailing a naval vessel thousands of nautical miles from home requires careful planning, steady maintenance, reliable communications, disciplined watchstanding and a crew ready to solve problems around the clock.

Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire and Cameroon broaden the African presence beyond the waterfront through leadership engagements and professional discussions on readiness, interoperability, maritime-domain awareness and information sharing. Combined with the participating ships, these exchanges illustrate maritime partnership in action from sailors operating at sea to senior leaders building the relationships that enable African navies to lead regional maritime security efforts.

U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa and U.S. Sixth Fleet work with African maritime partners throughout the year through exercises, training, port visits and professional exchanges. Those engagements build familiarity before a crisis, improve the ability of forces to operate together and strengthen the capacity of partners to respond to current and future challenges.

The stakes stretch from African coastlines to American homes. Atlantic sea lanes carry food, fuel, raw materials and manufactured goods between Africa, Europe and the United States. By sharing information and building a common picture of maritime activity, allied and partner navies can respond more effectively to piracy, illegal fishing, trafficking and other threats that disrupt lawful commerce. No single navy can monitor every mile of ocean, but coordinated maritime forces can better protect critical sea lines of communication.

International Naval Review 250 is now underway in the Port of New York and New Jersey. From July 3 through July 8, U.S. and international warships, coast guards, tall ships, aircraft, sailors and senior leaders are gathering across the New York metropolitan area. The event is both a national commemoration and a visible demonstration of a global maritime network able to operate together.

Beyond the ceremonial events, the review provides opportunities for professional exchanges on logistics, leadership and maritime security while giving the public a rare chance to tour ships, meet sailors and experience the teamwork behind modern maritime operations.

The July 4 International Naval Review and international aerial review are among the event’s centerpieces. The six-day program also includes public ship tours, military performances, leadership engagements and community events. Events, locations and schedules remain subject to change because of weather, operational requirements and security considerations.

About U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa / U.S. Sixth Fleet

For more than 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability. Headquartered in Naples, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allies, international partners and other U.S. government departments and agencies to advance U.S. national interests, security and stability in Europe and Africa.

About International Naval Review 250

International Naval Review 250 is a multinational maritime gathering hosted by the U.S. Navy in the Port of New York and New Jersey from July 3 through July 8, 2026, as the United States commemorates its 250th anniversary. The event brings together U.S. and international naval forces, coast guards, aircraft, tall ships and maritime partners to celebrate America’s maritime heritage and highlight the relationships that support maritime security, economic prosperity and freedom of the seas. Public events include the International Naval Review, an international aerial review, ship tours, military performances and community engagements throughout the New York metropolitan area. For the latest publicly releasable INR 250 information and event schedules, visit www.navy.mil/Navy-250/Events/INR-2026/